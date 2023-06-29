Is Venus Williams playing in Wimbledon 2023?

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated Wimbledon Championships 2023, the global tennis community is buzzing with excitement about the return of Venus Williams, one of the sport’s most celebrated legends.

Following a brief hiatus from professional tennis, the 43-year-old tennis powerhouse made a return to competitive play in June 2023. Williams participated in events like the ASB Classic and the Birmingham Classic, signaling her readiness to re-engage with the international circuit.

Importantly, Williams has been awarded a wildcard entry into Wimbledon 2023, guaranteeing her a spot in this year’s esteemed tournament.

Over her illustrious career, Williams has left an undeniable mark on Wimbledon. She has secured five Wimbledon titles, placing her among the tournament’s most triumphant players. Her last Wimbledon crown was achieved in 2008, but she also reached the finals in 2009 and 2017 since then.

Williams last played in the Wimbledon Championships in 2021. She won the opening round before getting knocked out in the Round of 64. Her last Grand Slam apperance came at the 2022 US Open, where Williams was eliminated in her first match.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Williams is a true longshot to win Wimbledon in 2023. The sportsbook gives her extremely long +25000 odds to hoist the trophy.

By comparison, Iga Świątek leads the favorites for the women’s singles, with betting odds at +380, signifying a strong belief in her potential to win.