Is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon in 2023?

Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, is fresh off a semifinal appearance in the French Open last month. Her impressive run came to an end when she faced eventual champion Iga Świątek. Gauff’s strong showing in Paris indicates her positive current form should translate to reasonably high expectations for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Gauff has had the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon on multiple occasions. Last season, she reached the Round of 32 before falling to fellow American player Amanda Anisimova. In her young career, Gauff has made it to the Round of 16 twice at Wimbledon, first in 2019 and then again in 2021, showcasing her ability to perform well on the grass courts.

As the 2023 Wimbledon Championships approach, Gauff enters the tournament with +2800 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds place her in a tie for the ninth-best chance to win the event. Notably, Iga Świątek emerges as a small favorite with +380 odds, closely followed by Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Considering Coco Gauff’s current ranking, her strong performance at the French Open, and her history at Wimbledon, it is highly likely that she will be competing in the tournament in 2023. Gauff’s success at a young age has garnered attention and anticipation for her future performances on the grandest stages of tennis. That anticipation now carries into the prestigious grass courts at Wimbledon.