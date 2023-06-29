Is Iga Świątek playing at Wimbledon in 2023?

Iga Świątek showcased her exceptional talent and dominance by clinching the French Open title just last month. Throughout the tournament, she displayed remarkable consistency, only dropping one set en route to the championship. The commanding nature of her performance further solidified her status the No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis.

Now, Świątek will take on a different, more elusive challenge in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

While Świątek has enjoyed immense success at the French Open, her previous attempts at Wimbledon have not yielded the same level of achievement. In 2022, she suffered an early exit in the Round of 32, losing to Alizé Cornet. Prior to that, her best performance at Wimbledon came in 2021 when she reached the Round of 16.

Despite her past challenges at Wimbledon, Świątek enters the tournament as a mild favorite to win according to the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. Holding +380 odds, she edges out competitors such as Elena Rybakina (+450) and Aryna Sabalenka (+500) on the odds board. These three players are considered the top women’s favorites for victory at Wimbledon 2023.