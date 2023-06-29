Is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Wimbledon in 2023?

With the prestigious Wimbledon Championships on the horizon, tennis fans are curious about the status and injury risk associated with rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who currently holds the top spot in the world rankings, fell short in the French Open semifinals against Novak Djokovic, the eventual tournament winner. Alcaraz’s performance was hampered by a leg injury sustained in the first set, which undoubtedly had an impact on his gameplay and ultimately led to his defeat.

Following his injury at the French Open, Alcaraz demonstrated his resilience by returning to the court to participate in the Queen’s Club Championships in London. Despite concerns about the injury, Alcaraz showcased impressive form throughout the tournament, emerging victorious in the grass-court competition while dropping only one set on his path to the title.

This victory served as a testament to his recovery and suggests that Alcaraz is in good shape to compete and contend at Wimbledon in 2023.

The 20-year-old has only competed in two events at Wimbledon in his brief but impressive career. Last year, Alcaraz lost in the Round of 16 to Jannik Sinner, and that was the furthest has has advanced in the event. However, Alcaraz’s recent triumph at the Queen’s Club has solidified his position as a top contender at Wimbledon in 2023.

While Novak Djokovic is currently favored with -140 odds to win the event — according to DraftKings Sportsbook — Alcaraz closely follows with +350 odds. These two players are considered the frontrunners, with the remaining contestants holding odds of +1600 and greater.