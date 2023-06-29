Is Daniil Medvedev playing at Wimbledon in 2023?

The tennis world is eagerly anticipating the arrival of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, and fans are particularly interested in the participation of top-ranked players like Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev, currently ranked No. 3 in the men’s world rankings, recently competed at the 2023 French Open. Unfortunately, his journey at Roland Garros was cut short in the opening round when he faced a tough challenge from Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild. In an intense match that went down to the wire, Medvedev ultimately fell short, suffering an early exit from the tournament.

As Wimbledon 2023 approaches, Daniil Medvedev has been honing his skills on grass courts in an effort to regain his form and mount a strong challenge at the tournament. Following his early exit at the French Open, Medvedev participated in several ATP circuit matches on grass, winning two out of his next four matches. Although there were a few upsets along the way, Medvedev’s focus will undoubtedly be on reestablishing his rhythm and adapting his game to the unique demands of the grass surface.

Because of this, Medvedev is expected to play at Wimbledon in 2023.

Looking back at Medvedev’s history at Wimbledon, recall that he didn’t play in the tournament last year due to restrictions placed on Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, in 2021, Medvedev made his presence felt at the prestigious grass-court event. He advanced to the round of 16, marking his deepest run at Wimbledon to date. Ultimately, Medvedev faced a formidable opponent in Hubert Hurkacz and succumbed to a thrilling five-set battle, bringing an end to his most recent Wimbledon campaign.

Medvedev enters the 2023 Wimbledon Championship with the third-best odds (+1600) to win the men’s singles, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That only trails Carlos Alcaraz (+350) and favorite Novak Djokovic (-140) as the best odds to claim this Grand Slam title.