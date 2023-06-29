Is Rafael Nadal playing at the 2023 Wimbledon?

The highly anticipated Wimbledon Championships are just around the corner, and fans are wondering if tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be gracing the hallowed courts of the All England Club this year.

Rafael Nadal’s hopes for Wimbledon were dampened by a hip injury he sustained during the Australian Open earlier this year. The injury hindered his performance in that event, leading to a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald while visibly struggling with pain. Nadal even took a medical timeout during the match to address the discomfort.

Following the Australian Open, Nadal’s injury persisted, and he was forced to withdraw from the French Open. To aid in his recovery, the tennis superstar underwent hip surgery, which will likely keep him out of competition for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Regrettably, this means that Nadal will not be participating in the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite his absence from this year’s tournament, Rafael Nadal has a storied history at Wimbledon. In the 2022 edition, he reached the semifinals, only to withdraw before the match due to an abdominal injury. However, his success at Wimbledon extends beyond that. Nadal has won the prestigious tournament on two occasions. His first victory came in 2008, followed by another triumph in 2010.

With Nadal out of the field, Novak Djokovic stands in as the favorite to win Wimbledon 2023. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic has -140 to claim his fifth-straight Wimbledon title in 2023. Behind him on the odds board are Carlos Alcaraz (+350), Daniil Medvedev (+1600), and Jannik Sinner (+1800).