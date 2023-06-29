Is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon in 2023?

As tennis enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, one question on everyone’s mind is whether Novak Djokovic, the current world No. 2, will be participating in the tournament.

Just last month, Djokovic flexed his exceptional skill by securing victory at the French Open. His journey to the final was marked by impressive wins, including a remarkable triumph over the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Djokovic continued his dominant form in the final, defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets to clinch the title.

This triumph adds to Djokovic’s remarkable 2023 campaign, which began with a victory at the Australian Open, setting the stage for a potential sweep of the major tournaments.

Djokovic has established himself as a force to be reckoned with at Wimbledon, having won the tournament four consecutive years. The Serbian tennis maestro’s success on the grass courts is unprecedented, and his last defeat at Wimbledon dates back to 2017 against Tomas Berdych when Djokovic was forced to retire due to an elbow injury, despite leading the match.

In the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, Djokovic secured the title by defeating Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final. His dominance at the tournament has solidified his status as one of the greatest grass-court players of all time.

With his recent triumphs at the Australian Open and the French Open, Novak Djokovic is poised to continue his remarkable run at Wimbledon.

The Serbian superstar has consistently displayed a level of play that is unmatched on the grass courts, and his odds of winning the event reflect the lofty expectations placed upon him. He’s the frontrunner according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as Djokovic holds -140 odds to win Wimbledon in 2023.