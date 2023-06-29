Which teams have qualified for Gold Cup 2023 knockout stage?

The 2023 Gold Cup is moving through the second matchday across the four groups, which means teams could start securing spots in the knockout round. The final position for these teams is still to be determined, but they will be participating in the knockout round.

We’re tracking every team that has made the knockout bracket here.

Mexico

It had been a rough go for Mexico in the last few CONCACAF competitions, not to mention the failure at the 2022 World Cup by not making the knockout round. However, this group has clicked beautifully through two games and is the first to make the knockout stage. It would be an overreaction to suggest Mexico are completely back to being the dominant force in CONCACAF after two group games in the Gold Cup against subpar competition but these have been impressive victories for a side which has recently struggled to find the back of the net in international play.