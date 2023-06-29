How to live stream Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks made Connor Bedard the latest No. 1 overall pick by selecting him on Wednesday night in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Below we’ll go over the streaming options for Day 2 of the draft, when Rounds 2-7 will take place in Nashville starting at 11 a.m. ET.

2023 NHL Draft: Day 2 live stream

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, June 29

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Live stream: NHL Network, Sportsnets, TVA Sports

The first round was very interesting from a mock drafting perspective. You’ll be hard-pressed to find an NHL Mock Draft that performed well last night. After Bedard went first to the Blackhawks, it was pretty unpredictable outside the top-5. Leo Carlsson jumped Adam Fantilli to go No. 2 to the Ducks. The Jackets took the Michigan center promptly with the next pick. Will Smith and David Reinbacher went 4-5.

The Coyotes shook things up with defenseman Dmitriy Simashev from Russia. Arizona would also take a Russian wing in Daniil But at No. 12 in the first round. The Blackhawks got a gift at No. 19 with Oliver Moore out of the USNTDP. He’s committed to Minnesota for next season and could form a 1-2 punch down the middle for Chicago in the future. The St. Louis Blues had three picks and did a really nice job with C Dalibor Dvorsky, C Otto Stenberg and D Theo Lindstein. A trio of Euro prospects who should help replenish the roster after this contending window.