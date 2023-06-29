Start time for Day 2 of 2023 NHL Draft

The final day of the 2023 NHL Draft will be held Thursday, June 29 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. After an exciting first round in which the Chicago Blackhawks selected 17-year-old center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick, the NHL will hold the final six rounds on Thursday to close out the selection process.

Selections will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday with NHL Network, Sportsnet and TVA Sports handling the coverage.

2023 NHL Draft Day 2 start time

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, June 29

TV Channel: NHL Network, SN (CAN), TVA Sports (CAN)

The first night of the draft brought plenty of surprises. After the Blackhawks took Bedard, the Ducks threw us all a curveball by selecting Leo Carlsson over Adam Fantilli, who went the next pick to the Blue Jackets at No. 3. Fantilli had closed at around -600 to go second overall. After that, Will Smith was chalk at No. 4 before the Habs went defense with Swiss D David Reinbacher at No. 5.

The Coyotes went way up the board and grabbed Russian D Dmitriy Simashev. The Flyers then took explosive Russian wing Matvei Michkov with the next pick at No. 7. Let’s go back to the Coyotes, however. Arizona had another top-15 pick at No. 12 from the Jakub Chychrun trade. All they did with that pick was use it on another Russian-born player in LW Daniil But. It was a very perplexing draft from the Coyotes, who are likely moving cities soon.