Yankees starter Domingo German throws perfect game vs. Athletics

New York Yankees starter Domingo German made history on Wednesday night, throwing a perfect game in an 11-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. It’s just the 24th perfecto in Major League history, and the first since Felix Hernandez pulled it off against the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2012.

Oakland may have among the league’s worst offenses this season — and are system-built to lose baseball games as John Fisher looks for the door to Las Vegas — but German still wasn’t a particularly likely candidate to etch his name into the record books. The righty had been shelled in each of his last two starts, giving up a whopping 17 runs (15 earned) with 15 hits and five homers allowed over just 5.1 innings of work. He had it working in Oakland on Wednesday, though, striking out nine and needing just 99 pitches to sail through nine innings.

Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! pic.twitter.com/PWqwsDCh2B — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

He didn’t even allow much of any hard contact, other than a line-out in the third from No. 9 hitter Esteury Ruiz; there weren’t a ton of dramatics or the traditional one big defensive play to keep the perfecto alive. The last out came just after midnight, as German got Ruiz to ground out to third to end it — and kick off a celebration on the mound.

Signed by the Miami Marlins as an international free agent back in 2009 at just 16 years of age, German became a well-regarded prospect over the next few years before being dealt to New York in the trade that also brought Nathan Eovaldi to the Bronx in 2014. He participated in the Futures Game that same year, but Tommy John surgery would keep him out for the next year and a half.

German was back on the mound in 2016 and in the Majors by 2017, flashing potential while being shuffled between the rotation and the bullpen. It seemed like 2019 would be his breakout season, as the righty led all of baseball in winning percentage while posting a 4.03 ERA across 24 starts. But in September of that year, German was placed on administrative leave by MLB after his then-girlfriend alleged that he’d slapped her at a charity event and then later at became physically violent at their home. From The Athletic:

Germán was intoxicated and became physically violent toward his girlfriend until she hid in a locked room. The victim is said to have contacted the wife of another Yankees player, and the couple drove to Germán’s home late at night. The victim remained with the teammate’s wife, while the player attempted to calm down Germán, who is said to have been angry and belligerent.

The league suspended German for 81 games, sidelining him both for the rest of 2019 and for the entirety of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. While manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman welcomed him back to the team in the spring of 2021, it divided the Yankees clubhouse, with reliever Zack Britton in particular having some harsh words when asked about sharing a locker room with German. Things smoothed over, and the righty put up a 4.17 ERA between 2021 and 2022. He got his chance to be a full-time member of the rotation once again this spring after injuries to starters Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

It’s the first perfect game by a Yankee since David Cone accomplished the feat in 1999 against the Montreal Expos. New York now becomes the only franchise with four perfect games to their ledger, with German joining Cone, David Wells (1998) and Don Larsen’s legendary perfecto in the 1956 World Series. The team’s last no-hitter was thrown by Corey Kluber against the Texas Rangers back in 2021.

And man oh man, did it come at a perfect time for New York: the Yankees dropped the first game of their three-game set in Oakland in embarrassing fashion, falling 2-1 to drop to 9-12 in the month of June and a full 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. It’s been a struggle ever since Aaron Judge went down, but the Yankee offense gave German plenty of support with a five-run fifth inning.

It had been an unusually long time since the Majors had been a perfect game — almost 11 years, to be precise, when King Felix blanked Tampa. That’s the longest stretch without one since a 13-year span from 1968 (Oakland’s Catfish Hunter against the Minnesota Twins) to 1981 (Cleveland’s Len Barker against the Toronto Blue Jays). A couple more fun facts: the 11-run margin of victory is the highest in any perfect game in MLB history, and German becomes the first pitcher from the Dominican Republic to throw a perfecto. Of course, no one’s ever thrown consecutive perfect games, but German will give it a shot early next week against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.