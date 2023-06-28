NBA free agency: Will Raptors run it back or embrace a full rebuild?

Four seasons after winning the NBA title, the Toronto Raptors are entering a pivotal offseason where they will have to determine the direction of the franchise. Before diving into Toronto’s potential paths this summer, here’s a look at what the Raptors have done in the four seasons since winning the title.

2019-20: 53-19, lost in East semifinals in 7 games

2020-21: 27-45

2021-22: 48-34, lost in East first round in 6 games

2022-23: 41-41, eliminated in 9-10 play-in game

With head coach Nick Nurse heading to the Philadelphia 76ers and Fred VanVleet entering free agency, the Raptors are going to have to pick a path with their current group.

Path 1: Run it back

Pascal Siakam, who is on an expiring contract, is 29 and entering his prime. OG Anunoby is 25, Gary Trent Jr. is 24 and Scottie Barnes is 21. VanVleet is 29 as well. Even with a Kawhi Leonard-sized hole in that championship core (sans Barnes), this is a team capable of competing. Barnes is a candidate to make a huge leap, while Gradey Dick offers them immediate help on the perimeter in terms of shooting.

The Raptors are the favorites to extend Siakam, who said he won’t re-sign with a team that trades for him on his expiring deal. Trent Jr. opted into his player option so he could discuss a long-term option with Toronto. Anunoby has a player option for 2024-25 but the Raptors didn’t trade him at the deadline last season and likely will extend him. Toronto owes a protected first-round pick to San Antonio next season but has the rest of its capital intact. There’s a way to round out the roster around this group to form a title contender.

Path 2: Blow it up

If VanVleet does decide to leave, the Raptors could attempt to do a sign-and-trade and get something back for him. Even though he is hesitant to re-sign with a new team, someone could believe Siakam is the piece to take a group over the top and make the play. The Raptors did the same thing with Leonard, and the Thunder did it with Paul George. Some team could be in on Siakam. If both the “elder” statesmen of the core are out, that opens up Anunoby to a trade. Trent Jr. is probably on the fence for the Raptors at this point, who would rebuild around Barnes.

Toronto is in a unique position to get a full reset with a centerpiece. The Raptors are committed to just Barnes, Dick, Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko next season assuming Anunoby opts out of his player option. It’s rare in the NBA to get a clean slate in terms of salary cap space. The Raptors would have some additional assets by trading Siakam and Anunoby, but they likely won’t be ones that take up big chunks of cap space. If there’s a time to move on under a new coach and franchise cornerstone, this is the summer to get it done. The Raptors could feasibly do this at the trade deadline too, but they would have less flexibility in the market.

Path 3: The half reset

The Raptors might not be able to get anything for VanVleet. Siakam’s stance on not re-signing with the trading team makes it hard for Toronto to get fair value, and we’ve seen teams trade stars ahead of their prime and enter the NBA wasteland. Anunoby is going to be a trade candidate all season, and the Raptors might actually have to make a deal if they want Barnes to full flourish on the wing.

Toronto could also move Barnes into the point forward role, where he was excellent last season. Trent Jr., Dick and Siakam are competent enough on the wing to give Barnes space, and this could be a system where the Raptors unlock their younger players. The Jakob Poeltl situation remains interesting, but Toronto could likely bring him back for a reasonable deal. The Raptors can use their first-round picks to either make a trade or keep adding cost-controlled players around Siakam and Barnes.