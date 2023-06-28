How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on June 28

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON.

AEW is just three days removed from its second annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling and there’s a lot to unpack in tonight’s fallout show. The Owen Hart Cup Tournament will continue on tonight as the company continues its tour through Canada.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Last week, AEW announced that a blind eliminator tag team tournament will take place in the upcoming weeks and the winners will receive a shot for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The “blind” part indicates that the teams will consist of wrestlers who have been paired together at random and fittingly, Tony Schiavone revealed last Wednesday that the first pairing is AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole. This news came just one week after the two wrestled each other to a 30-minute time limit draw and the champ rebuffed the challenger’s request for another match. Now forced to be partners, we’ll hear from the two tonight and will also get more pairings for the tournament announced.

The final quarterfinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament will take place this evening as Britt Baker will go one-on-one with Ruby Soho. This is a rematch of last year’s tournament final at Double or Nothing where Baker won and the two have clashed several times in recent months as part of the Outcasts vs. AEW Originals feud. The winner will face Skye Blue in the semifinals, so we’ll see who advances here.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry lost to IWPG World Heavyweight Champion Sanada at Forbidden Door on Sunday, but the story was what happened after the match. A frustrated Perry clotheslined his best friend Hook on the entrance ramp and taunted the booing audience, signifying a sudden heel turn. Tonight, we’ll hear from Perry and possibly the FTW Champion.

Also on the show, after winning their six-man tag at Forbidden Door, Sting and Darby Allin will facen Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag team match. We’ll also get Jon Moxley going one-on-one with Tomohiro Ishii.