Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 28

There is a loaded baseball slate for Wednesday, June 28, as every team is scheduled to be in action. This presents a plethora of options when looking to make player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Tuesday's slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yandy Diaz over 1.5 hits (+150)

I’m expecting tonight’s game between the Rays and Diamondbacks to be a shootout — in large part because of Diaz. The Cuban slugger is hitting .315 on the season (.312 against right-handed pitchers) and has had a multi-hit game in three of his last five games. He has an excellent matchup tonight against Arizona starter Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82 ERA).

Logan Allen over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Through the first 11 starts of his MLB career, Allen has looked the part for the Guardians, boasting a 3.68 ERA over 58 2/3 innings. I’m expecting him to have another solid outing tonight against the Royals, who are hitting .242 as a team against left-handed pitchers.

Logan Gilbert to record a win (+100)

While Gilbert’s overall numbers have taken a dip this season, he’s begun to turn things around as of late, and is coming off his best start of the season (7 IP, 1 ER, 5 K). He’s won two of his three decisions in June, and has won four of his last six decisions over the past month. I’m expecting his first start against the Nationals to be a fruitful one.