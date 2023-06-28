 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full results from the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

We go over each pick in the first round of the draft from Nashville on Wednesday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman
A general exterior view of atmosphere at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft is underway from Nashville on Wednesday night with the first round taking place starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and NHL Network. You can also stream the draft on ESPN+ or Fubo. Anyway, the Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to snag center Connor Bedard. After that, the draft should start to get interesting. Here we’re going to be tracking all the latest picks and trades from the first round.

2023 NHL Draft first round live picks tracker

2023 NHL Draft: First Round Order

1 Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats
2 Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson, F, SHL
3 Columbus Blue Jackets Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan
4 San Jose Sharks Will Smith, C, USNTDP
5 Montreal Canadiens David Reinbacher, D, SUI
6 Arizona Coyotes Dmitri Simashev, D, KHL
7 Philadelphia Flyers Matvei Michkov, W, KHL
8 Washington Capitals Ryan Leonard, RW, USNTDP
9 Detroit Red Wings Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings
10 St. Louis Blues Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (SWE)
11 Vancouver Canucks Tom Willander, D, SHL
12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa) Daniil But, LW, KHL
13 Buffalo Sabres Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice
14 Pittsburgh Penguins Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors
15 Nashville Predators Matthew Wood, RW, UConn
16 Calgary Flames Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants
17 Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver) Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, SHL
18 Winnipeg Jets Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound Attack
19 Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay) Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP
20 Seattle Kraken Eduard Sale, LW, Czechia
21 Minnesota Wild Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin
22 Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus) Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights
23 New York Rangers Gabe Perrault, RW, USNTDP
24 Nashville Predators (from Edmonton) Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades
25 St. Louis Blues (from Toronto) Otto Stenberg, C, SHL
26 San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey) Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves
27 Colorado Avalanche Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals
28 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington) Easton Cowan, RW, London Knights
29 St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers) Theo Lindstein, D, SHL
30 Carolina Hurricanes Bradley Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)
31 Colorado Avalanche (from Montreal via Florida) Mikhail Gulyayev, D, KHL
32 Vegas Golden Knights David Edstrom, C, SHL

