Full results from the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft is underway from Nashville on Wednesday night with the first round taking place starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and NHL Network. You can also stream the draft on ESPN+ or Fubo. Anyway, the Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to snag center Connor Bedard. After that, the draft should start to get interesting. Here we’re going to be tracking all the latest picks and trades from the first round.
2023 NHL Draft first round live picks tracker
2023 NHL Draft: First Round Order
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats
|2
|Anaheim Ducks
|Leo Carlsson, F, SHL
|3
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan
|4
|San Jose Sharks
|Will Smith, C, USNTDP
|5
|Montreal Canadiens
|David Reinbacher, D, SUI
|6
|Arizona Coyotes
|Dmitri Simashev, D, KHL
|7
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Matvei Michkov, W, KHL
|8
|Washington Capitals
|Ryan Leonard, RW, USNTDP
|9
|Detroit Red Wings
|Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings
|10
|St. Louis Blues
|Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (SWE)
|11
|Vancouver Canucks
|Tom Willander, D, SHL
|12
|Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
|Daniil But, LW, KHL
|13
|Buffalo Sabres
|Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice
|14
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors
|15
|Nashville Predators
|Matthew Wood, RW, UConn
|16
|Calgary Flames
|Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants
|17
|Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)
|Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, SHL
|18
|Winnipeg Jets
|Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound Attack
|19
|Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
|Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP
|20
|Seattle Kraken
|Eduard Sale, LW, Czechia
|21
|Minnesota Wild
|Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin
|22
|Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
|Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights
|23
|New York Rangers
|Gabe Perrault, RW, USNTDP
|24
|Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
|Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades
|25
|St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
|Otto Stenberg, C, SHL
|26
|San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
|Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves
|27
|Colorado Avalanche
|Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals
|28
|Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
|Easton Cowan, RW, London Knights
|29
|St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)
|Theo Lindstein, D, SHL
|30
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Bradley Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)
|31
|Colorado Avalanche (from Montreal via Florida)
|Mikhail Gulyayev, D, KHL
|32
|Vegas Golden Knights
|David Edstrom, C, SHL