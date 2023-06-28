Grades for every pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft is underway at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night and we’re awaiting the Chicago Blackhawks pick of Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall. After that, the draft can officially begin. The Blackhawks shouldn’t have any trouble getting a passing grade with that selection. Here we’re going to provide grades for every pick in the first round of the NHL Draft.

2023 NHL Draft live grades

1. Chicago Blackhawks — Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats

Grade: A+

Nothing really to say here. One of the easiest grades anyone will dole out in the history of the universe. Bedard should be a superstar and has a good chance of being a future Hall of Famer.

2. Anaheim Ducks — Leo Carlsson, C, SHL

Grade: C+

Ohhhhh boy. We do not like this pick at all. I think passing on Adam Fantilli was a mistake. Carlsson should turn into a solid player and maybe even an All-Star, but Fantilli should be better and has future-captain potential. Unless we’re missing something, not crazy about this pick.

3. Columbus Blue Jackets — Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan

Grade: A+

What a coup for Columbus. If they can convince Fantilli to come to the NHL, there’s your top-line center between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine. That could develop into one of the best lines in the NHL. Fantilli is the complete package and it should’t take long before he’s captain for Columbus.

4. San Jose Sharks — Will Smith, C, USNTDP

Grade: A

This is another amazing value pick. Smith has some of the best numbers in the history of the U.S. National Team Development Program. Those numbers are on par if not better than U.S. stars Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and Patrick Kane. We liked Smith over Carlsson even, so the Jackets or Sharks were almost always going to come away with a great player. Smith has a super high floor and will play at Boston College next season.

5. Montreal Canadiens — David Reinbacher, D, SUI

Grade: B-

This is a pretty safe pick for the Canadiens. Montreal traded away the 31st pick and 37th overall for Alex Newhook this week. Reinbacher fits a need at defense but we all know development may be a few years. Still, if the Habs are patient, Reinbacher can develop into a strong blue-liner. Reinbacher can skate well and move the puck.

6. Arizona Coyotes — Dmitri Simashev, D, KHL

Grade: C

This is perplexing. Sure, the Coyotes needed to select a defenseman with Shayne Gostisbehere and Jaakub Chychrun gone. Still, Simashev is in a group of defensemen that were expected to go in the middle of the first round. This feels a bit like a reach for need, which we kind of assumed would happen a little bit. Maybe not this high, though.

7. Philadelphia Flyers — Matvei Michkov, F, KHL

Grade: B

There’s a lot of risk to this move but there’s also a ton of upside. Michkov could end up being the second-best player in the class behind Bedard. That’s his ceiling. Michkov has all the skills to become a lethal scorer and offensive playmaker in the NHL. He has three years left on his contract in the KHL and would then come over to North America. The Flyers could try and convince him to come sooner. Philly kind of could have used a center. But they also just need more offensive skill.

8. Washington Capitals — Ryan Leonard, RW, USNTDP

Grade: B+

This is a great pick for the Capitals, who were rumored to be wanting Michkov to fall so he can play with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Instead, insert Leonard, who is set to play at Boston College next season with Sharks first-round pick Will Smith. Leonard has the makings of an elite goal-scorer at the next level. He has good size for a wing and should develop into a tough defensive forward. Leonard feels like the NHL equivalent of a 3-and-D — a player who can score, throw hits, be emotional and bring energy.

9. Detroit Red Wings — Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings

Grade: B-

The Red Wings could have done better but got a good prospect in Danielson. He was captain this past season for the Wheat Kings in the WHL and had 78 points in 68 games. Danielson should be a well-rounded NHL center and Detroit is good spot for him. If Danielson can get to the NHL in a season or two, he could make for a good second-line center behind Dylan Larkin.

10. St. Louis Blues — Dalibor Dvorsky, C, SHL

Grade: B+

This is a great value for the Blues just inside the top-10. Dvorsky could have easily went in the top-5. He’s Slovakian and is apart of that wave of players along with Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec. Dvorsky translate as a good two-way center. Maybe a lower ceiling than other players but feels like at worst he’s a good third-line center.

11. Vancouver Canucks — Tom Willander, D, SHL

Grade: B

This is another safe pick and the Canucks needed a defenseman but aren’t in a rush to get someone to the NHL. Vancouver also has a decent track record with Swedish players like Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and Elias Pettersson. Willander doesn’t need to be great right now but can take time to develop. He’s expected to go to Boston University this upcoming season, which feels like a better development opportunity.

12. Arizona Coyotes — Daniil But, LW, KHL

Grade: D

This is a mega-reach and now the Coyotes have spent two top-15 picks reaching on Russian prospects. But’s ceiling isn’t very high and he could end up being more of a floater. He’ll need to a better defensive game for the NHL. He’s got great size but will he be able to skate with players at the NHL level? That’ll be the big question. For me, this feels like another risky pick when the Coyotes could have taken safer prospects.

13. Buffalo Sabres — Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice

Grade: B+

We’re being pretty liberal with our grading so far but this is a good one for the Sabres. Benson is all offense and you’re not that far off if you’re Buffalo from competing. Benson could fit in nicely on a second line with Dylan Cozens. Benson had 98 points (36 goals) this past season for Winnipeg in the WHL.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins — Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors

Grade: B-

The draft is deep at forward and Yager is in that group with a lot of potential. Yager has an impressive shot that defines most of his game. He has good size for a center and the Penguins are going to need replacements for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at some point. Yager could be a top-6 center in 4-5 years. This is a fine spot to take Yager.

15. Nashville Predators — Matthew Wood, RW, UConn

Grade: D

Our lowest grade of the night goes to the host city in Nashville. Wood is big. That’s about it. His skating isn’t great and you need to always be looking for strong skaters in the first round. Wood has an offensive game, sure. He can score goals. That could be it. Wood feels like Lawson Crouse 2.0.

16. Calgary Flames — Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants

Grade: C+

This isn’t a bad pick but doesn’t feel like the right call with Oliver Moore and Gabe Perrault still on the board. Honzek feels more like a complimentary forward, middle-6 who has some offensive skill. He can be an OK top-6 forward but that feels like his cap, 20 or so goals playing with some talent.

17. Detroit Red Wings — Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, SHL

Grade: A-

This is a great get for Steve Yzerman this late in the first round. You could argue Sandin Pellikka is the top defenseman in this draft class and there were a lot of mocks that had him going in the top-10. The Red Wings have a long history with Swedish players with Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg to name a few. That isn’t to say ASP will turn into a Hall of Famer. Detroit has a few Swedish prospects already and a strong blue line. Sandin Pellikka could be a strong top-4 pairing defenseman down the line.

18. Winnipeg Jets — Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound Attack

Grade: B+

Barlow has a high floor as a captain for the Owen Sound in the OHL. He produced 79 points this past season and has good size at 6’1” and close to 200 lbs. Barlow could fit in well with the Jets mix of skill with Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. Worst case, Barlow should develop into a strong middle-6 scorer.

19. Chicago Blackhawks — Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP

Grade: A

Somehow the Blackhawks got another gift and it was in the form of Moore dropping this far down. You wonder if Moore had played with Will Smith and/or Ryan Leonard on the U.S. development team, would he be a top-10 pick? That very well could have been the case. Bedard-Moore down the middle could be what we see as the next Blackhawks dynasty. Moore has a lot of potential and shouldn’t have dropped this far down. He’ll play with Logan Cooley at Minnesota next season.

20. Seattle Kraken — Eduard Sale, LW, Czechia

Grade: B

Sale projected a big higher than this in the draft and is a good pick for Seattle. He could turn out to be a strong two-way wing with some offensive skill. The Kraken roll all four lines and are relentless. Sale could fit a role somewhere in the middle-6. There’s skill and skating there to develop. Scouts believe effort is an issue. Good coaching and buying in on a winner can change that really fast.

21. Minnesota Wild — Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin

Grade: C

Stramel was a top prospect who fell out of favor after posting just 12 points in 33 games for the Badgers. He’s got good size and has compete but that isn’t going to help you much in the NHL. At best, Stramel feels like an OK fourth-liner who can penalty kill and take up space/set screens. But for a first-rounder, the bust probability feels high for Stramel.

22. Philadelphia Flyers — Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights

Grade: B

I like this move by the Flyers. Bonk is the first Canadian defenseman to be drafted so far tonight. Bonk was very good in his first full OHL season for the Kngiths. He finished with 40 points in 67 games and had 11 points in 21 playoff games. Bonk is basically a glorified forward. He should be a strong offensive defenseman if he makes it to the next level. The Flyers desperately need help on defense and someone who can be a future power-play QB. Bonk could be that player in a few years.

23. New York Rangers — Gabe Perrault, RW, USNTDP

Grade: A+

Props to the Rangers. This is an amazing value pick this late in the first round. Perrault could end up being a better draft pick than Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko combined. Perrault had 132 points this past season for the U.S. development team, which is the single-season record all-time. Higher than Auston Matthews. Higher than Jack Hughes. Perrault can score. He’s not the best skater but the skill level and offense is there. He has a super high ceiling this late in the first round. This feels like a steal.

24. Nashville Predators — Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades

Grade: C+

Molendyk is kind of a forced pick for a defenseman by the Preds. Nashville does need defensive prospects to start replenishing the blue line during what should be a rebuild period. Molendyk is more offense-forward. He had 37 points in 67 games for Saskatoon last season in the WHL. There were probably better players available no the board.

25. St. Louis Blues — Otto Stenberg, C, SHL

Grade: B+

This is a Blues pick. Stenberg could develop into a very well-rounded middle-6 forward. The one thing is Stenberg may take a bit to develop. He’s going to play in the SHL this upcoming season full-time and only played 23 games there this past season. So we’ll see how he does over a larger sample. But if he continues to progress, Stenberg feels like at best a two-way, second-line center.

26. San Jose Sharks — Quentin Musty, LW Sudbury Wolves

Grade: A

Musty probably shouldn’t have been available here and he has a lot of intangibles for a late first-rounder. He’s an American who went to play junior hockey instead of opting for the USNTDP and the NCAA. Musty was an alternate captain who scored 78 points as a 17-year-old in 2022-23, which is very impressive. The Sharks need to start compiling some wings who can make a difference around Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl.

27. Colorado Avalanche — Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals

Grade: B+

The Avalanche are having a hell of a week. You deal Alex Newhook for two high picks this week. You use one to land Ross Colton from the Lightning and the other to add Ritchie. There was a shoulder injury that the broadcast wouldn’t stop mentioning. That held him back a bit and still he had a solid season. Ritchie was also a contributor for Canada at the U18 World Junior Championship, scoring nine points in seven games. He also lands in a great spot in Colorado.

28. Toronto Maple Leafs — Easton Cowan, RW, London Knights

Grade: B

This is an OK project pick but not exactly what you’d think from the Maple Leafs. It’s far enough into the first round where you can take some risks and this isn’t a bad one. Cowan really came into his own in the Memorial Cup Playoffs. He had 21 points in 20 games during the postseason. You see a lot of competitiveness but he’s undersized and will be under more pressure in Toronto. Maybe the playoff performance is why the Leafs went with Cowan, figuring he should be able to handle the pressure. Cowan feels a little bit like a Travis Konecny.

29. St. Louis Blues — Theo Lindstein, D, SHL

Grade: B-

The Blues have done a great job tonight with their three picks. Dvorsky and Stenberg can both develop into strong middle-6 forwards and Lindstein is a bit of a project, which is fine as a defenseman and this late in the draft. Lindstein was looking more like a Day 2 pick, so somewhat of a reach. He’s got good size and was a point-per-game player for the U18 Sweden team at World Juniors. Lindstein may take 3-4 years to develop but that’s fine given the Blues’ contracts on defense.

30. Carolina Hurricanes — Bradley Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)

Grade: B

Nadeau played in the BCHL and put up big numbers. He’s set to attend the University of Maine this upcoming season. Nadeau is a bit undersized but has a ton of offensive skill for this late in the draft. He’s definitely a risk but the Hurricanes really needed a dynamic scorer and Nadeau could turn into that player. Carolina can also be a bit patient.

31. Colorado Avalanche — Mikhail Gulyayev, D, KHL

Grade: A

Another solid pick from the Avalanche, who already have Calum Ritchie. Gulyayev is your prototypical offensive defenseman. He’s undersized at 5’10” but has a ton of skill. He’s the type of player the Avalanche can sort of stash in Russia and hope to bring him over in a few seasons to replace Sam Girard or someone else on the blue line. Colorado has done a fantastic job developing the blue line. Gulyayev has a high ceiling.

32. Vegas Golden Knights — David Edstrom, C, SHL

Grade: B+

Good pick by the champs here. Edstrom has good size at 6’3” so he has the frame to become a quality center. His ceiling isn’t high but the Golden Knights are pretty locked into their Stanley Cup roster. Edstrom won’t be around any time soon but when he does, has the potential to become a good bottom-6 forward.