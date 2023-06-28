Pick on the Total for Rays-Diamondbacks on June 28

Two of the league’s top five offenses and a pair of division leaders hook up in the desert on Wednesday when the Arizona Diamondbacks play host to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays (-150, 9) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday’s starting pitching matchup is also a battle of Zachs. Zach Davies of the Diamondbacks has had the lesser season of the two, entering having allowed at least six runs in three straight starts and sporting a 7.82 ERA on the season.

Things get even worse for Davies at home, as he’s posted a 9.90 ERA across five starts despite allowing just two home runs across 20 innings in those starts. He will be tasked with trying to shut down a Rays lineup that is third in the league in on-base percentage and second in runs per game.

Countering for the Rays will be Zach Eflin, who is 9-3 overall with a 3.35 ERA with 9.1 strikeouts to 1.6 walks per nine innings. However, he has demonstrative home and road splits.

At home, Eflin has a 2.17 ERA with 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed and a .209 opponent batting average. That spikes to .258 on the road with Eflin posting a 5.08 road ERA with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Big home and road splits are nothing new for Eflin as his career ERA at home is 3.43 compared to 5.34 on the road. He will have to face an Arizona team that is fourth in the league in batting average and fifth in runs per game.

Neither starter is backed by a bullpen that has shown consistency this season, with the Rays 14th in bullpen ERA this season and the Diamondbacks 19th in this category.

With both offenses hitting the way they have this season and neither starting pitcher comfortable pitching in this setting, both lineups will be as hot as a desert summer in Arizona on Wednesday.

The Play: Rays vs. Diamondbacks Over 9