WNBA picks and predictions for Wednesday, June 28

Midweek action in the WNBA will bring us two games today as the Los Angeles Sparks visit the Chicago Sky at noon ET before the Atlanta Dream face the Washington Mystics in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 7 p.m. ET. Both games will air on NBA TV.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky, Noon ET

Spread: Sky -2.5

Total: 156.5

Moneyline: Sky -140, Sparks +120

The pick: Under 156.5

Both of these teams match up well both offensively and defensively, so we should get a competitive contest this afternoon. The under has hit for both teams in most of their games this season and there’s a good chance both could come out a bit sluggish from the field with this being an early noon start on a weekday. Take the under.

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -5.5

Total: 162.5

Moneyline: Mystics -230, Dream +195

The pick: Mystics -5.5

Washington is holding opponents to just 39.6% shooting from the field this season and it has held foes to under 70 points in seven of its victories. Meanwhile, Atlanta is one of the more improved teams in the league this season, but is still prone to letting games slip away. The Dream’s last four losses have come by double-digits and if they find themselves on the wrong end of an early deficit against this Mystics team, it’s going to be a long night for them. Lay it with Washington.