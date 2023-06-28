WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Wednesday, June 28

Midweek action in the WNBA will bring us two games today as the Los Angeles Sparks visit the Chicago Sky at noon ET before the Atlanta Dream face the Washington Mystics in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 7 p.m. ET. Both games will air on NBA TV.

Los Angeles (7-7) is trying to pick up its third straight victory after taking back-to-back games from Dallas last weekend. It will face a Chicago (5-9) team that has been in a free fall with six straight losses. Later, Atlanta (5-7) and Washington (8-5) will play the first of back-to-back games against each other this week.

Here are the time and tv information for today’s WNBA schedule. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Wednesday, June 28

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV Live

Point spread: Sky -2.5

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV Live

Point spread: Mystics -5.5