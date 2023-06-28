Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Braves on Wednesday, June 28

The Atlanta Braves (52-27) will look to increase their winning streak to five games when they host the Minnesota Twins (40-41) on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves are -170 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Twins +145 underdogs with the over/under set at 10.

Twins-Braves picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Twins

Out: RP Jorge Lopez (personal), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), RP Brock Stewart (elbow), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Jose De Leon (elbow), RP Jorge Alcala (forearm), RP Cole Sands (shoulder), SP Chris Paddock (elbow), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), CF Nick Gordon (lower leg)

Braves

Day to day: RP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Jesse Chavez (lower leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kent Maeda vs. Kolby Allard

Kent Maeda (1-4, 6.86 ERA) has struggled this season as you can tell by those numbers, but that’s through a five-game sample size in 2023. Prior to hitting the injured list in April, he allowed 10 runs in three innings to the New York Yankees. On his first game back from the IL, Maeda threw five scoreless innings with eight K’s against the Detroit Tigers last week.

Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his season debut on Wednesday afternoon to start his second stint with the Braves. Allard is coming off the injured list, and it’ll be interesting to see how long Atlanta decides to keep him on the mound in this spot.

Over/Under pick

Maeda performed very well in Game 1 off the injured list last week, and there is value on the under with him on the mound as plenty of bettors will be looking at those awful season-long numbers. On the other side even if Allard struggles, he won’t be in the game that long as he works his way back into things. Let’s side with the pitchers here.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

There’s enough value on Minnesota to take it with plus-odds. Maeda has been a quality starting pitcher in the MLB for years and while the offense certainly favors the Braves in this spot, let’s go with the Twins getting a better payout.

Pick: Twins