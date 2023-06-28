Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Orioles on Wednesday, June 28

The Cincinnati Reds (42-38) and Baltimore Orioles (48-30) split the first two matchups in this four-game set heading into Wednesday afternoon. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Orioles are -175 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Reds +150 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Reds-Orioles picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Reds

Day to day: RP Tony Santillan (hamstring)

Out: RP Tejay Antone (elbow), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Ben Lively (pectoral), RP Casey Legumina (shoulder), SP Nick Lodolo (lower leg), SP Connor Overton (elbow)

Orioles

Day to day: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness)

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), RP Austin Voth (elbow), C James McCann (ankle), SP John Means (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. Kyle Gibson

Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.86 ERA) will make his 13th start in his first season with the Reds, and it’s been a struggle for him this month. Through four starts in June, Weaver has a 10.80 ERA, allowing at least five runs in three of those outings.

Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA) will make start No. 17 in his first year with the Orioles, and he’s coming off one of his worst performances of the season. Gibson threw just three innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in a loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Over/Under pick

There’s a lot to like about the over in this spot considering the pitching matchup. I’m not sure how you can go into a Weaver start with much confidence in him putting together a strong showing at this point. Gibson is better than his most recent results, but this should still be a strong day for the offenses.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The sample size is high enough to make it difficult to trust Weaver at this point. Somehow, the Reds won all of his four starts this month, but eventually that luck will run out. Let’s go with tonight’s game to be that day.

Pick: Orioles