Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 28

The San Francisco Giants (45-34) will look to take the first two games of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) with a victory on Wednesday night. Game time is set for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Blue Jays are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants +100 underdogs with the over/under at 8.5.

Giants-Blue Jays picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: RP Tristan Beck (thumb)

Out: RP Luke Jackson (back), CF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), LF Mitch Haniger (forearm), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), SP Alex Cobb (oblique), RP John Brebbia (lat), RF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Thomas Szapucki (side), LF Heliot Ramos (oblique), C Roberto Perez (shoulder)

Blue Jays

Day to day: RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Yimi Garcia (knee), C Alexandro Kirk (hand)

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), RP Chad Green (elbow), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Logan Webb vs. TBA

Logan Webb (7-6, 3.16 ERA) is putting together another strong season and is eating up plenty of innings. Webb threw at least seven innings in five of his last six outings and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five strikeouts over seven innings of work in an 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays have yet to announce a starting pitcher for this matchup, though Trevor Richards (0-1, 3.53 ERA) could be in line for a start to likely serve as the opener. Bowden Francis was a recent call up and could potentially get some work in as well as a few of the pitching options to consider.

Over/Under pick

We don’t know what to expect from the Blue Jays yet, but we know what to expect with the Giants. These are two top-10 offenses in on-base percentage, but Webb has been as reliable as it gets over the last three seasons. He should be able to limit Toronto enough to keep the total below this number.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to make a prediction without knowing a team’s starting pitcher, but the Blue Jays starter is unlikely to be as good as Webb. These are two even offenses, but the Giants should have the edge on the mound to pick up a victory on Wednesday night.

Pick: Giants