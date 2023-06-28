Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, June 28

The Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Lefty Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.64 ERA) looks to continue his breakout season for the Marlins, while reliever Kaleb Ort (1-1, 5.79) will kick off what should be a bullpen game for the Red Sox.

Miami entesr as a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.5.

Marlins-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), OF Alex Verdugo (bereavement list), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

Marlins

Out: RP Matt Barnes (hip), OF Avisail Garcia (back), SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Kaleb Ort

Garrett’s last three starts have been excellent. In 18.1 innings pitched, the former top-10 pick has conceded just two earned runs. He’s recorded a whopping 30 strikeouts, averaging 10 per game, and walked just two batters.

Ort has not started a game all season and has not pitched more than 2.1 innings in a single outing, so we can expect this to be a bullpen game for the Red Sox.

Over/Under pick

The Red Sox have several compelling bulk options to follow Ort — former starter Nick Pivetta has been throwing the ball well, for example — so there’s a chance the bullpen game approach keeps the Marlins’ hot lineup in check as each batter will only have one or two at-bats against each pitcher. Garrett should be able to keep it low on the other side if he continues playing the way he has been all June, making me side with the under given a pretty big number.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Marlins beat the Red Sox 10-1 in the series opener, and as they send Garrett to the mound on Wednesday, I like them to win again here. Garrett’s June has been phenomenal, and the Red Sox have torpedoed their momentum lately, losing five of their last six. A bullpen game isn’t the worst news for Boston, but with Miami’s batting yesterday in mind, I think the Marlins can take another.

Pick: Marlins