Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Mets on Wednesday, June 28

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.52 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. The Mets are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers coming in at +130. The total is set at 8.5.

Brewers-Mets picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle/knee)

Brewers

Out: OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), RP Jake Cousins (elbow), RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Wade Miley

Senga allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings in his latest start against the Phillies, recording six strikeouts. Before that, he struggled against the Cardinals, conceding four earned runs in 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts. Earlier this month, he held the Pirates runless over seven innings.

Miley’s June has been excellent. He has pitched 11 innings over two starts this month and has not allowed a single earned run. He walked two batters and struck out seven in that time frame. Earlier this season, when Miley faced the Mets, he held them runless over six innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals for the first two games were three and nine. With Senga returning to the mound with some momentum and Miley’s run-free June, let’s stick with the under on this one. Neither offense has looked particularly impressive this season.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets and Brewers have split this series so far, with the Brewers taking the first game and the Mets taking the second. I like Milwaukee for this third one. Miley has been unstoppable this June, and while the Brewers’ run support has been lacking, they shouldn’t need too much here. With the Mets’ inconsistent offense and Senga’s ups and downs, let’s bet on Brew City.

Pick: Brewers +130