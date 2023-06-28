Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, June 28

The Houston Astros take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.25 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, and Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.23 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals. The Cardinals are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Astros-Cardinals picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (heel)

Out: LF/DH Yordan Alvarez (oblique)

Cardinals

Day to day: SP Jack Flaherty (hip)

Out: CP Ryan Helsley (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Cristian Javier vs. Miles Mikolas

Javier struggled in his most recent outing, letting up four runs in 2.1 innings before leaving the game. He recorded just one strikeout. Prior to that, though, he held the Nationals scoreless over six innings. His strikeout numbers as a whole have been lower than usual throughout June.

Mikolas recently bounced back from a two bad outings in a row in which he conceded 11 earned runs in 12 frames. In his latest start, he lasted seven innings against the Nationals and let up just two earned runs. His May was significantly better than his June.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was six. The Astros have plenty of firepower in their lineup, and as they go up against Mikolas, I think we can expect to see them contribute a sizable amount of runs here. They have added six or more runs in three of their last five games. With Javier’s strikeout struggles, let’s say the Cardinals reach home enough to put this one over the top.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Houston has struggled lately, going 3-7 over their last 10 and dropping the series opener against the Cardinals, but I like them to bounce back here. They have a strong batting lineup that should fare well against Mikolas, and they have done well on the road throughout this entire season. The Cards are 3-7 in their last 10 home games.

Pick: Astros +100