Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Cubs on Wednesday, June 28

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.38 ERA) will pitch for the Cubs.

The Phillies are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs coming in at +105. The total is set at 8.

Phillies-Cubs picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique)

Cubs

Day to day: SP Marcus Stroman (finger), 1B Cody Bellinger (illness)

Out: RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), 3B Patrick Wisdom (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Drew Smyly vs. Aaron Nola

Smyly’s latest two outings were both against the Pirates. In the first, he allowed five earned runs in six innings and recorded four strikeouts. In the second, he kept Pittsburgh runless over five innings, again recording four strikeouts.

Nola had a strong start against the Braves after two shaky outings. He lasted six innings on the mound and conceded two hits and no earned runs. He pitched against the Cubs earlier this season, as well, letting up two earned runs and recording 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies and Cubs have both turned it up a notch in runs per game in June. Both of these pitchers have shown flashes of excellence this season, but neither has been consistent enough to count on here to keep the total down.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies beat the Cubs, 5-1, in the series opener on Tuesday. Both teams have been on a hot streak this month — the Phillies have won 9 of their last 12, and the Cubs have done the same. Nola has done well against the Cubs before, but he — and the Phillies as a whole — have struggled on the road this season. I’ll take the home team here to get a win for the north side.

Pick: Cubs +105