Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Wednesday, June 28

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a dominant shutout win over the Rockies thanks to a gem from Clayton Kershaw and a historic blast from J.D. Martinez. They’ll look to make it two in a row tonight when they take Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.54 ERA). Michael Grove (0-2, 7.59 ERA) is the projected starter for the Dodgers. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +180 underdogs. The total is set at 12.5.

Dodgers-Rockies picks: Wednesday, June 28

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Julio Urias (left hamstring strain), UTIL Chris Taylor (right knee soreness), RP Shelby Miller (neck pain), SP Noah Syndergaard (blister), RP Tyler Cyr (right shoulder impingement)

Rockies

Out: OF Kris Bryant (left heel bruise), RP Brent Suter (right oblique strain), DH Charlie Blackmon (right hand fracture)

Starting pitchers

Michael Grove vs. Kyle Freeland (projected)

Grove will likely take the mound for the Dodgers’ tonight after a short stint in the bullpen. Grove’s last start came on June 15 when he allowed four runs in five innings in a loss to the White Sox. His last appearance came in the form of two scoreless innings against the Astros over the weekend. Grove has an 8.10 ERA in his seven appearances as a starter/bulk pitcher. He ranks in the 69th percentile in walk rate and in the 47th percentile in hard-hit rate.

Freeland has made 21 career appearances against the Dodgers, and has a 4.38 career ERA in 115 innings against them. He has a 5.48 ERA in June, and is coming off a start where he allowed three earned runs in five innings against the Angels. He ranks in the 73rd percentile in walk rate and the 49th percentile in chase rate.

Over/Under pick

While these two teams only tallied five runs total last night, the books are banking on an explosive night tonight. While I think there’ll be some runs tallied tonight, I can’t see these teams combining for 13 runs, even with the subpar pitching matchup.

Pick Under 12.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers’ dominance of Freeland continues. J.D. Martinez, Will Smith, David Peralta and Miguel Mojas are all hitting .300 or better in their career against Freeland, while Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have both tallied an RBI against Freeland in their career as well.

Pick: Dodgers