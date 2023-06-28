Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, June 28

MLB teams around the league are wrapping up their mid-week series on Wednesday, June 28. With almost every team playing at night, tonight’s featured slate at DraftKings DFS is loaded, and consists of 13 games to chose from. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, June 28

Rays vs. Diamondbacks

Randy Arozarena ($5,900)

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Yandy Diaz ($4,900)

Harold Ramirez ($3,800)

The Rays get an incredible matchup tonight against Arizona starter Zach Davies, who has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season. While the Rays don’t have a ton of experience going against Davies (Ramirez is the only player included here who has a hit against him), I’m expecting them to break out the boomsticks tonight.

The Rays are -155 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +135 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Mookie Betts ($6,100)

Freddie Freeman ($5,700)

Will Smith ($5,600)

J.D. Martinez ($5,200)

The Dodgers are going against a familiar face in Kyle Freeland tonight, and I’m expecting the ball to fly out of Coors. Betts, Smith and Martinez have all homered against Freeland in their career, while Freeman is batting .286 in his career against him. The Dodgers’ lineup has been rolling as of late, and that’ll continue today.

The Dodgers are -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +210 underdogs. The total is set at 12.5.

Angels vs. White Sox

Shohei Ohtani ($6,500)

Mike Trout ($5,800)

Brandon Drury ($4,500)

Hunter Renfroe ($4,400)

Yesterday, Shohei Ohtani authored one of the best games in MLB history when he struck out 10 White Sox and hit two home runs. Now, he gets a matchup against Lucas Giolito, a pitcher who he’s hit two home runs off in the past. I think Ohtani sets the tone for the Angels offense tonight in a game that will quickly become a rout.

The Angels are -125 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.