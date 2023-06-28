 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking every trade at 2023 NHL Draft

We tracking all the latest deals from the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Fans walk outside of Bridgestone Arena prior to Game Three of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on June 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft is underway at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and we’re expecting it to be an exciting two days. The Chicago Blackhawks are set to make history by selecting center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. After that, we’ll watch more teams add young potential stars to the fold for the 2023-24 season. We also could see quite a few deals go down throughout Wednesday night and Thursday. Here we’re going to be tracking every trade from the 2023 NHL Draft.

2023 NHL Draft trade tracker

Update, Day 2, 12:40 p.m. ET — The Lightning have traded veteran Corey Perry to the Blackhawks for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Update, Day 2, 11:32 a.m. ET — The Oilers are trading forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Red Wings for future considerations.

Update, Day, 2, 10:53 a.m. ET — WE HAVE A TRADE! The Islanders are sending Josh Bailey and a 2026 second-rounder to the Blackhawks for a future considerations. New York gets a salary dump and the Blackhawks pick up another veteran forward to get to the cap floor. This trade has no impact on the 2023 draft at all, of course.

Update, end of first round — There were no trades in the first round on Wednesday night. We move to Thursday afternoon.

Update, 9:05 p.m. ET — Things have been quiet on the trade front and we’re just about at halfway through the first round.

More From DraftKings Network