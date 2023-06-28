Tracking every trade at 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft is underway at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and we’re expecting it to be an exciting two days. The Chicago Blackhawks are set to make history by selecting center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. After that, we’ll watch more teams add young potential stars to the fold for the 2023-24 season. We also could see quite a few deals go down throughout Wednesday night and Thursday. Here we’re going to be tracking every trade from the 2023 NHL Draft.

2023 NHL Draft trade tracker

Update, Day 2, 12:40 p.m. ET — The Lightning have traded veteran Corey Perry to the Blackhawks for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The Lightning have traded Corey Perry to the Blackhawks for a 2024 seventh-round pick. pic.twitter.com/CY3evv4cdm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 29, 2023

Update, Day 2, 11:32 a.m. ET — The Oilers are trading forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Red Wings for future considerations.

TRADE



The #Oilers have traded forward Kailer Yamamoto & forward Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2023

Update, Day, 2, 10:53 a.m. ET — WE HAVE A TRADE! The Islanders are sending Josh Bailey and a 2026 second-rounder to the Blackhawks for a future considerations. New York gets a salary dump and the Blackhawks pick up another veteran forward to get to the cap floor. This trade has no impact on the 2023 draft at all, of course.

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders have traded Josh Bailey and a second-round selection in 2026 NHL Draft to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 29, 2023

Update, end of first round — There were no trades in the first round on Wednesday night. We move to Thursday afternoon.

Update, 9:05 p.m. ET — Things have been quiet on the trade front and we’re just about at halfway through the first round.