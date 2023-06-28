How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs. USMNT in 2023 Gold Cup on TV and live stream

The USMNT will face off against St. Kitts and Nevis in their second match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage. It’s set to kick off on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from CITYPARK in St. Louis. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. USA

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

St. Kitts and Nevis are Gold Cup first-timers after qualifying through the prelims earlier this month. Both of their prelim matches ended in penalty shootouts but they secured wins in both as they look to make waves in their first-ever Gold Cup group stage. The Sugar Boyz dropped their opening match with a 3-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago, and will now have to face off against the defending Gold Cup champions.

The Americans are heavily favored to win this match as they look to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in their opener. The Reggae Boyz got out to an early lead with a 13th-minute goal from Damion Lowe, but the Americans finally found an equalizer by way of a Brandon Vazquez goal in the 88th minute. It wasn’t the start interim coach B.J. Callaghan had hoped for as they now sit in third place in Group A, but they’ll hope to get back on top with a win over St. Kitts and Nevis.