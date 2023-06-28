Odds to be selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. We can’t even bet on who will be selected first by the Chicago Blackhawks, because, well, it’s quite obvious. Connor Bedard should go first overall and the Anaheim Ducks will be on the clock. So with that in mind, we have odds for who will be selected with the second pick, which is also pretty cut-and-dry.

2023 NHL Draft odds

Who will be selected with the No. 2 pick?

This line has moved quite a bit since opening. Fantilli was as high as -700 to go second overall and that sentiment has faded a bit. Carlsson is now up to +300 from +600, which is odd to me. Some experts really like Michkov out of Russia and he could end up being the choice at No. 2. It would still be very surprising. Fantilli is the second best player in this draft without question.

Michkov’s line hasn’t moved from +1600 and there’s some value in that line. Carlsson over Fantilli would be a bit perplexing. At least with Michkov, this could be a play to bring him over to the NHL once his KHL contract is up in three seasons. That’s the path to figuring out how the top of this draft will pan out.

The other interesting note is Benson dropped behind Leonard, who has shot up a bit for No. 2 overall. That could put Leonard in play to land somewhere in the top-5 picks potentially. His future teammate at BC, Smith, is expected to go high. Those odds seem to be closing. Look to the 3, 4, 5 pick markets on DraftKings Sportsbook if you want to take a stab at betting Leonard’s spot.

Update, 12:09 p.m. ET — These odds were down for a bit and are back up. Not much has changed but Carlsson’s odds to go No. 2 have jumped from +300 to +250. He’s getting a lot of steam to go to the Ducks and if the line starts to move more in his favor, it would be wise to jump on it. I will preface that with I still think Fantilli SHOULD go No. 2 to the Ducks. Anaheim could see differently. Corey Pronman of The Athletic posted his mock a few hours ago and he had Carlsson going to the Ducks at 2 for what it’s worth.

Update, 2:34 p.m. ET — Oddly enough Fantilli is down to -300 from -380 earlier in the day. Carlsson goes from +250 to +350 and now Michkov is getting some steam as the No. 2 pick, up to +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook. I still don’t see Michkov being the pick. Unless he wants to play in Anaheim and the Ducks are OK waiting out his KHL contract. The odds still suggest Michkov doesn’t go before the No. 5 pick and the Habs.

Adam Fantilli -300

Leo Carlsson +350

Matvei Michkov +400

Will Smith +3500

Ryan Leonard +7500

David Reinbacher +10000

Dalibor Davorsky +15000

Zach Benson +15000