Tour de France start date: When does the cycling race begin in 2023? When is stage 1?

Summer means the Tour de France in the cycling world. This year’s race will begin on Saturday, July 1 and runs through the majority of the month. The Tour de France course will begin in Bilbao, Spain and then weaves all around France before culminating at the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 23.

The 2023 Tour de France begins in Bilbao as the riders complete the first of three stages n Spain before entering France. It will be a medium-mountain stage and a moderate 113-mile ride to begin the race. There will be 176 riders that will begin this tournament, but none bigger than reigning winner Jonas Vingegaard and his rival Tadej Pogačar, who won the race in 2020 and 2021.

Heading into Stage 1, Vingegaard has the best odds of winning the 2023 Tour de France at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +105 and is followed by Pogačar (+120), Jai Hindley (+1400), Enric Mas Nicolau (+1400) and Richard Carapaz (+2800). When looking at the first stage specifically, Pogačar has the best odds to win at +350. Mathieu van der Poel (+400), Wout Van Aert (+450) and Mattias Skjelmose (+900).