Nikola Vucevic inks three-year, $60 million extension with Bulls to avoid free agency

The Chicago Bulls are closing in on a three-year, $60 million extension with Nikola Vucevic so the center can avoid free agency, according to Shams Charania. Vucevic will continue his career in Chicago as the franchise hopes to get back to the playoffs with him, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as the core of the roster.

Vucevic just wrapped up his second full season in Chicago and was a steady presence for a Bulls team that was underwhelming for most of the year. He helped them reach the play-in tournament but failed to make the playoffs. This season he averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per game last year. At this point in his career, he isn’t going to give career numbers, but most teams will take a steady 17,11 and 34 percent from three. His three-point percentage continues to go down, but he is still respectable behind the arc.