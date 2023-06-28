Full draft order for every round in the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft will get underway at 7 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. The Chicago Blackhawks have the first pick in the draft and the rights to select phenom center Connor Bedard, who has been compared to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby among others. After that, the Anaheim Ducks will go No. 2 and are expected to select Michigan center Adam Fantilli. The rest of the draft is very deep at forward, so expect plenty to go in the first round.
Some big names to keep an eye on heading into the draft include Swedish forward Leo Carlsson and Russian forward Matvei Michkov. There are a handful of North American forwards as well, including future Boston College teammates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. David Reinbacher should be the top defenseman taken in the first round while Zach Benson is among the top Canadian forwards out of the CHL.
Below you’ll be able to find the full draft order for rounds 1-7, which will take place from Wednesday-Thursday. The first round is Wednesday and rounds 2-7 will be Thursday.
2023 NHL Draft order
|Pick
|Team
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|2
|Anaheim Ducks
|3
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|4
|San Jose Sharks
|5
|Montreal Canadiens
|6
|Arizona Coyotes
|7
|Philadelphia Flyers
|8
|Washington Capitals
|9
|Detroit Red Wings
|10
|St. Louis Blues
|11
|Vancouver Canucks
|12
|Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
|13
|Buffalo Sabres
|14
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|15
|Nashville Predators
|16
|Calgary Flames
|17
|Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)
|18
|Winnipeg Jets
|19
|Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
|20
|Seattle Kraken
|21
|Minnesota Wild
|22
|Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
|23
|New York Rangers
|24
|Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
|25
|St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
|26
|San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
|27
|Colorado Avalanche
|28
|Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
|29
|St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)
|30
|Carolina Hurricanes
|31
|Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)
|32
|Vegas Golden Knights
|33
|Anaheim Ducks
|34
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|35
|Chicago Blackhawks
|36
|San Jose Sharks
|37
|Montreal Canadiens
|38
|Arizona Coyotes
|39
|Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia)
|40
|Washington Capitals
|41
|Detroit Red Wings
|42
|Detroit Red Wings (from St. Louis)
|43
|Detroit Red Wings (from Vancouver)
|44
|Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa)
|45
|Buffalo Sabres
|46
|Nashville Predators (from Pittsburgh)
|47
|Nashville Predators
|48
|Calgary Flames
|49
|New York Islanders
|50
|Seattle Kraken (from Winnipeg via Washington)
|51
|Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
|52
|Seattle Kraken
|53
|Minnesota Wild
|54
|Los Angeles Kings
|55
|Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Rangers)
|56
|Edmonton Oilers
|57
|Seattle Kraken (from Toronto)
|58
|New Jersey Devils
|59
|Anaheim Ducks (from Colorado)
|60
|Anaheim Ducks (from Boston)
|61
|Dallas Stars
|62
|Carolina Hurricanes
|63
|Florida Panthers
|64
|Minnesota Wild (from Vegas via Buffalo)
|65
|Anaheim Ducks
|66
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|67
|Chicago Blackhawks
|68
|Nashville Predators (from San Jose)
|69
|Montreal Canadiens
|70
|Arizona Coyotes
|71
|Philadelphia Flyers
|72
|Arizona Coyotes (from Washington)
|73
|Detroit Red Wings
|74
|St. Louis Blues
|75
|Vancouver Canucks
|76
|St. Louis Blues (from Ottawa)
|77
|Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo)
|78
|Los Angeles Kings (from Pittsburgh)
|79
|Nashville Predators
|80
|New Jersey Devils (from Calgary via Seattle and Columbus)
|81
|Arizona Coyotes (from NY Islanders)
|82
|Winnipeg Jets
|83
|Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
|84
|Seattle Kraken
|85
|Anaheim Ducks (from Minnesota)
|86
|Buffalo Sabres (from Los Angeles)
|87
|Philadelphia Flyers (from NY Rangers)
|88
|Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton)
|89
|Vancouver Canucks (from Toronto)
|90
|Pittsburgh Penguins (from New Jersey)
|91
|New York Rangers (from Colorado)
|92
|Boston Bruins
|93
|Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas via Arizona)
|94
|Carolina Hurricanes
|95
|San Jose Sharks (from Florida via Philadelphia and Carolina)
|96
|Vegas Golden Knights
|97
|Anaheim Ducks
|98
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|99
|Chicago Blackhawks
|100
|San Jose Sharks
|101
|Montreal Canadiens
|102
|Arizona Coyotes
|103
|Philadelphia Flyers
|104
|Washington Capitals
|105
|Vancouver Canucks (from Detroit)
|106
|St. Louis Blues
|107
|Vancouver Canucks
|108
|Ottawa Senators
|109
|Buffalo Sabres
|110
|Montreal Canadiens (from Pittsburgh)
|111
|Nashville Predators
|112
|Calgary Flames
|113
|New York Islanders
|114
|Columbus Blue Jackets (from Winnipeg via Seattle)
|115
|Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
|116
|Seattle Kraken
|117
|Detroit Red Wings (from Minnesota)
|118
|Los Angeles Kings
|119
|Vancouver Canucks (from NY Rangers)
|120
|Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton)
|121
|Nashville Predators (from Toronto)
|122
|New Jersey Devils
|123
|Seattle Kraken (from Colorado)
|124
|Boston Bruins
|125
|Dallas Stars
|126
|Carolina Hurricanes
|127
|Florida Panthers
|128
|Montreal Canadiens (from Vegas)
|129
|Anaheim Ducks
|130
|San Jose Sharks (from Columbus)
|131
|Chicago Blackhawks
|132
|San Jose Sharks
|133
|Montreal Canadiens
|134
|Arizona Coyotes
|135
|Philadelphia Flyers
|136
|Washington Capitals
|137
|Detroit Red Wings
|138
|St. Louis Blues
|139
|Carolina Hurricanes (from Vancouver)
|140
|Ottawa Senators
|141
|Buffalo Sabres
|142
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|143
|Nashville Predators
|144
|Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary)
|145
|New York Islanders
|146
|Winnipeg Jets
|147
|Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
|148
|Seattle Kraken
|149
|Minnesota Wild
|150
|Los Angeles Kings
|151
|Winnipeg Jets (from NY Rangers)
|152
|NY Rangers (from Edmonton)
|153
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|154
|New Jersey Devils
|155
|Colorado Avalanche
|156
|Columbus Blue Jackets (from Boston via Minnesota)
|157
|Dallas Stars
|158
|Carolina Hurricanes
|159
|Florida Panthers
|160
|Arizona Coyotes (from Vegas)
|161
|Anaheim Ducks
|162
|Arizona Coyotes (from Columbus)
|163
|Carolina Hurricanes (from Chicago)
|164
|San Jose Sharks
|165
|Montreal Canadiens
|166
|Arizona Coyotes
|167
|Philadelphia Flyers
|168
|Seattle Kraken (from Washington)
|169
|Detroit Red Wings
|170
|St. Louis Blues
|171
|Vancouver Canucks
|172
|Philadelphia Flyers (from Ottawa)
|173
|Buffalo Sabres
|174
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|175
|Nashville Predators
|176
|Calgary Flames
|177
|New York Islanders
|178
|New York Rangers (from Winnipeg)
|179
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|180
|Seattle Kraken
|181
|Minnesota Wild
|182
|Los Angeles Kings
|183
|New York Rangers
|184
|Edmonton Oilers
|185
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|186
|New Jersey Devils
|187
|Colorado Avalanche
|188
|Boston Bruins
|189
|Dallas Stars
|190
|Carolina Hurricanes
|191
|Florida Panthers
|192
|Vegas Golden Knights
|193
|Tampa Bay Lightning (from Anaheim)
|194
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|195
|Chicago Blackhawks
|196
|San Jose Sharks
|197
|Montreal Canadiens
|198
|Florida Panthers (from Arizona)
|199
|Philadelphia Flyers
|200
|Washington Capitals
|201
|Detroit Red Wings
|202
|St. Louis Blues
|203
|San Jose Sharks (from Vancouver via Arizona)
|204
|Ottawa Senators
|205
|Buffalo Sabres
|206
|San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)
|207
|Ottawa Senators (from Nashville)
|208
|Calgary Flames
|209
|New York Islanders
|210
|Winnipeg Jets
|211
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|212
|Seattle Kraken
|213
|Minnesota Wild
|214
|Boston Bruins (from Los Angeles)
|215
|Ottawa Senators (from NY Rangers)
|216
|Edmonton Oilers
|217
|Pittsburgh Penguins (from Toronto)
|218
|New Jersey Devils
|219
|Colorado Avalanche
|220
|Boston Bruins
|221
|Dallas Stars
|222
|Carolina Hurricanes
|223
|Pittsburgh Penguins (from Florida)
|224
|Vegas Golden Knights