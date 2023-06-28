 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full draft order for every round in the 2023 NHL Draft

We go over the complete order of picks for the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens, first overall pick of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, shaking hands with team personnel onstage at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft will get underway at 7 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. The Chicago Blackhawks have the first pick in the draft and the rights to select phenom center Connor Bedard, who has been compared to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby among others. After that, the Anaheim Ducks will go No. 2 and are expected to select Michigan center Adam Fantilli. The rest of the draft is very deep at forward, so expect plenty to go in the first round.

Some big names to keep an eye on heading into the draft include Swedish forward Leo Carlsson and Russian forward Matvei Michkov. There are a handful of North American forwards as well, including future Boston College teammates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. David Reinbacher should be the top defenseman taken in the first round while Zach Benson is among the top Canadian forwards out of the CHL.

Below you’ll be able to find the full draft order for rounds 1-7, which will take place from Wednesday-Thursday. The first round is Wednesday and rounds 2-7 will be Thursday.

2023 NHL Draft order

Pick Team
Pick Team
1 Chicago Blackhawks
2 Anaheim Ducks
3 Columbus Blue Jackets
4 San Jose Sharks
5 Montreal Canadiens
6 Arizona Coyotes
7 Philadelphia Flyers
8 Washington Capitals
9 Detroit Red Wings
10 St. Louis Blues
11 Vancouver Canucks
12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
13 Buffalo Sabres
14 Pittsburgh Penguins
15 Nashville Predators
16 Calgary Flames
17 Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)
18 Winnipeg Jets
19 Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
20 Seattle Kraken
21 Minnesota Wild
22 Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
23 New York Rangers
24 Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
25 St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
26 San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
27 Colorado Avalanche
28 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
29 St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)
30 Carolina Hurricanes
31 Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)
32 Vegas Golden Knights
33 Anaheim Ducks
34 Columbus Blue Jackets
35 Chicago Blackhawks
36 San Jose Sharks
37 Montreal Canadiens
38 Arizona Coyotes
39 Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia)
40 Washington Capitals
41 Detroit Red Wings
42 Detroit Red Wings (from St. Louis)
43 Detroit Red Wings (from Vancouver)
44 Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa)
45 Buffalo Sabres
46 Nashville Predators (from Pittsburgh)
47 Nashville Predators
48 Calgary Flames
49 New York Islanders
50 Seattle Kraken (from Winnipeg via Washington)
51 Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
52 Seattle Kraken
53 Minnesota Wild
54 Los Angeles Kings
55 Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Rangers)
56 Edmonton Oilers
57 Seattle Kraken (from Toronto)
58 New Jersey Devils
59 Anaheim Ducks (from Colorado)
60 Anaheim Ducks (from Boston)
61 Dallas Stars
62 Carolina Hurricanes
63 Florida Panthers
64 Minnesota Wild (from Vegas via Buffalo)
65 Anaheim Ducks
66 Columbus Blue Jackets
67 Chicago Blackhawks
68 Nashville Predators (from San Jose)
69 Montreal Canadiens
70 Arizona Coyotes
71 Philadelphia Flyers
72 Arizona Coyotes (from Washington)
73 Detroit Red Wings
74 St. Louis Blues
75 Vancouver Canucks
76 St. Louis Blues (from Ottawa)
77 Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo)
78 Los Angeles Kings (from Pittsburgh)
79 Nashville Predators
80 New Jersey Devils (from Calgary via Seattle and Columbus)
81 Arizona Coyotes (from NY Islanders)
82 Winnipeg Jets
83 Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
84 Seattle Kraken
85 Anaheim Ducks (from Minnesota)
86 Buffalo Sabres (from Los Angeles)
87 Philadelphia Flyers (from NY Rangers)
88 Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton)
89 Vancouver Canucks (from Toronto)
90 Pittsburgh Penguins (from New Jersey)
91 New York Rangers (from Colorado)
92 Boston Bruins
93 Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas via Arizona)
94 Carolina Hurricanes
95 San Jose Sharks (from Florida via Philadelphia and Carolina)
96 Vegas Golden Knights
97 Anaheim Ducks
98 Columbus Blue Jackets
99 Chicago Blackhawks
100 San Jose Sharks
101 Montreal Canadiens
102 Arizona Coyotes
103 Philadelphia Flyers
104 Washington Capitals
105 Vancouver Canucks (from Detroit)
106 St. Louis Blues
107 Vancouver Canucks
108 Ottawa Senators
109 Buffalo Sabres
110 Montreal Canadiens (from Pittsburgh)
111 Nashville Predators
112 Calgary Flames
113 New York Islanders
114 Columbus Blue Jackets (from Winnipeg via Seattle)
115 Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
116 Seattle Kraken
117 Detroit Red Wings (from Minnesota)
118 Los Angeles Kings
119 Vancouver Canucks (from NY Rangers)
120 Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton)
121 Nashville Predators (from Toronto)
122 New Jersey Devils
123 Seattle Kraken (from Colorado)
124 Boston Bruins
125 Dallas Stars
126 Carolina Hurricanes
127 Florida Panthers
128 Montreal Canadiens (from Vegas)
129 Anaheim Ducks
130 San Jose Sharks (from Columbus)
131 Chicago Blackhawks
132 San Jose Sharks
133 Montreal Canadiens
134 Arizona Coyotes
135 Philadelphia Flyers
136 Washington Capitals
137 Detroit Red Wings
138 St. Louis Blues
139 Carolina Hurricanes (from Vancouver)
140 Ottawa Senators
141 Buffalo Sabres
142 Pittsburgh Penguins
143 Nashville Predators
144 Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary)
145 New York Islanders
146 Winnipeg Jets
147 Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
148 Seattle Kraken
149 Minnesota Wild
150 Los Angeles Kings
151 Winnipeg Jets (from NY Rangers)
152 NY Rangers (from Edmonton)
153 Toronto Maple Leafs
154 New Jersey Devils
155 Colorado Avalanche
156 Columbus Blue Jackets (from Boston via Minnesota)
157 Dallas Stars
158 Carolina Hurricanes
159 Florida Panthers
160 Arizona Coyotes (from Vegas)
161 Anaheim Ducks
162 Arizona Coyotes (from Columbus)
163 Carolina Hurricanes (from Chicago)
164 San Jose Sharks
165 Montreal Canadiens
166 Arizona Coyotes
167 Philadelphia Flyers
168 Seattle Kraken (from Washington)
169 Detroit Red Wings
170 St. Louis Blues
171 Vancouver Canucks
172 Philadelphia Flyers (from Ottawa)
173 Buffalo Sabres
174 Pittsburgh Penguins
175 Nashville Predators
176 Calgary Flames
177 New York Islanders
178 New York Rangers (from Winnipeg)
179 Tampa Bay Lightning
180 Seattle Kraken
181 Minnesota Wild
182 Los Angeles Kings
183 New York Rangers
184 Edmonton Oilers
185 Toronto Maple Leafs
186 New Jersey Devils
187 Colorado Avalanche
188 Boston Bruins
189 Dallas Stars
190 Carolina Hurricanes
191 Florida Panthers
192 Vegas Golden Knights
193 Tampa Bay Lightning (from Anaheim)
194 Columbus Blue Jackets
195 Chicago Blackhawks
196 San Jose Sharks
197 Montreal Canadiens
198 Florida Panthers (from Arizona)
199 Philadelphia Flyers
200 Washington Capitals
201 Detroit Red Wings
202 St. Louis Blues
203 San Jose Sharks (from Vancouver via Arizona)
204 Ottawa Senators
205 Buffalo Sabres
206 San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)
207 Ottawa Senators (from Nashville)
208 Calgary Flames
209 New York Islanders
210 Winnipeg Jets
211 Tampa Bay Lightning
212 Seattle Kraken
213 Minnesota Wild
214 Boston Bruins (from Los Angeles)
215 Ottawa Senators (from NY Rangers)
216 Edmonton Oilers
217 Pittsburgh Penguins (from Toronto)
218 New Jersey Devils
219 Colorado Avalanche
220 Boston Bruins
221 Dallas Stars
222 Carolina Hurricanes
223 Pittsburgh Penguins (from Florida)
224 Vegas Golden Knights

