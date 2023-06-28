Full draft order for every round in the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft will get underway at 7 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. The Chicago Blackhawks have the first pick in the draft and the rights to select phenom center Connor Bedard, who has been compared to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby among others. After that, the Anaheim Ducks will go No. 2 and are expected to select Michigan center Adam Fantilli. The rest of the draft is very deep at forward, so expect plenty to go in the first round.

Some big names to keep an eye on heading into the draft include Swedish forward Leo Carlsson and Russian forward Matvei Michkov. There are a handful of North American forwards as well, including future Boston College teammates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. David Reinbacher should be the top defenseman taken in the first round while Zach Benson is among the top Canadian forwards out of the CHL.

Below you’ll be able to find the full draft order for rounds 1-7, which will take place from Wednesday-Thursday. The first round is Wednesday and rounds 2-7 will be Thursday.