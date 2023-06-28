How to watch 2023 NHL Draft first round via live stream

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29. The first round will be on Wednesday night before rounds 2-7 on Friday afternoon.

2023 NHL Draft live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

TV Channel: ESPN, NHL Network, SN (CAN), TVA Sports (CAN)

The Chicago Blackhawks have the first pick in the Draft, where they’re likely to take C Connor Bedard of the Western Hockey League — so much so that DraftKings Sportsbook has closed its betting markets on the No. 1 pick. Anaheim has the second pick in the Draft, where they’re likely to select C Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award at Michigan last season. He has -550 odds to go to Anaheim with the No. 2 pick, while Swedish F Leo Carlsson is at -250 to go No. 3.