Start time for first round of 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s the second time Nashville will be hosting the NHL’s selection show. It was previously held in Nashville in 2003. After two years of holding the draft virtually, the NHL went back on the road last year when Bell Centre in Montreal hosted the event.

The first round will take place on Wednesday, June 28, expected to start around 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, NHL Network, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. After that, the rest of the draft, rounds 2-7, will take place on Thursday. In the past, the rest of the draft was always Saturday afternoon starting at around noon ET.

The Chicago Blackhawks have the first overall pick followed by the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.

There’s little doubt that the No. 1 pick will be Connor Bedard. The 17-year-old center has been a superstar in the Western Hockey League witrh 122 goals and 121 assists over the past two seasons. Bedard was equially productive in the World Juniors, where he had 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in just seven games. He is a such an obvious overwhelming choice to be the first pick that DraftKings Sportsbook has taken it off the board. The sportsbook has center Adam Fantilli at -700 to be the No. 2 overall pick.

2023 NHL Draft start time

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

TV Channel: ESPN, NHL Network, SN (CAN), TVA Sports (CAN)