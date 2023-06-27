 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Crumbl Cookies offering promotion if Sixers don’t deal Tobias Harris

Harris mentioned Crumbl when discussing trade rumors surrounding him.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three point basket during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been the subject of trade discussions for the last few seasons now, and he spoke about it recently saying casual fans would trade him for a Crumbl cookie. If you thought the company would miss out on the chance to make a promotion out of Harris’ comments, you thought wrong.

Crumbl has arguably the best cookies in the business, and their weekly rotations keep fans engaged on what flavors they could potentially delve into. If 76ers president Daryl Morey is a fan of Crumbl cookies, then Harris might be in luck.

The 76ers reportedly had talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers surrounding Harris, but asked for a package centered around Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. That type of return is not going to happen regardless of who Philadelphia deals with. Harris has some value as an expiring contract but he does carry a $39 million salary. It’s going to be tough for teams, especially those operating close to the second apron in the new CBA, to match that salary.

More From DraftKings Network