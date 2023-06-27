Diamondbacks add SP Merrill Kelly to 15-day IL with calf injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that they have added starting pitcher Merrill Kelly to the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 25, and there hasn’t been an insight into whether or not it can be expected that Kelly will return when first eligible. Arizona recalled Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from their Triple-A affiliate in a corresponding move.

The #Dbacks recalled RHPs Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno, placed RHP Merrill Kelly on the 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation, retroactive June 25), and optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno following Sunday's game. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 27, 2023

Kelly has started 16 games this year and has a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA. He is one of the driving factors behind Arizona’s first-place standing in the NL West and overall 47-32 record. Kelly has struck out 98 batters in only 95 innings of work. The Diamondbacks are hoping that he can return sooner rather than later and help anchor the rotation led by Zac Gallen. If it is an injury that sidelines Kelly longer than anticipated, Arizona could be re-instating top prospect Brandon Pfaadt, who has pitched in five games at the big league level to an 0-2 record and 8.37 ERA.