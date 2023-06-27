‘Superman Legacy’ finds its Superman and Lois with the pairing of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

The search is over – James Gunn’s Superman Legacy is due to take flight to theaters on July 11, 2025, and the film has found its Lois and Clark. After a competitive round of auditions, David Corenswet has been set to play Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan is on board to play Lois Lane, according to Variety. Gunn is directing the project from his own screenplay.

This film is set to be the first project in the newly developed slate from the co-heads of DC, Gunn, and Peter Safran. Reportedly, the final pairings were: Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Brittney, and Phoebe Dynevor, and David Corenswet and Emma Mackey. It is unclear if DC will have some presence at the upcoming Comic-Con due to the uncertainty of a possible SAG-AFTRA strike, as their agreement is set to expire on June 30th.