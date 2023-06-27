Devils trade goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to Sharks for draft pick

The New Jersey Devils are trading goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Blackwood will become a restricted free agent once the NHL calendar flips and free agency begins in July. The Devils operated with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid as the top-2 goalies for much of their breakout season in 2022-23. Blackwood had dealt with injuries and poor play had him fall out of favor.

Blackwood, 26, was a second-round pick back in 2015. Over five seasons in New Jersey, Blackwood was in a split with another goaltender. He went 65-56-18 with the Devils over those five seasons, posting a 2.97 GAA and .906 SV% with eight shutouts. Blackwood now gets a fresh start in San Jose, where the Sharks are in full rebuild mode.

The Sharks have Kaapo Kahkonen signed for this upcoming season at $2.75 million. James Reimer hits free agency though the team could bring him back as veteran insurance again. Eetu Makiniemi and Strauss Mann were the two other AHL goalies outside of veteran Aaron Dell. Both are 24 years old and could push for NHL playing time. If not, the Sharks can run a two-man crease with Kahkonen and Blackwood next season.