Neely: Bruins operating under assumption Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci won’t be back

The Boston Bruins are operating under the assumption C Patrice Bergeron and C David Krejci won’t be back next season, per team president Cam Neely. After the Bruins lost Game 7 of the first round vs. the Florida Panthers, we always knew this could be the case.

Boston had just had a historic 135-point regular season and fell well short of a championship. Neely did tell reporters that it doesn’t mean Bergeron and/or Krejci won’t return. There’s open communication with both parties. One would guess if either or both want to return for another season, the Bruins would be more than welcoming considering what each has done for the franchise.

The Bruins have been busy so far this offseason. On Monday, the team dealt LW Taylor Hall and RW Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for two defenseman prospects. That cleared some salary, which the Bruins can use to bring back UFA W Tyler Bertuzzi. If Bergeron and Krejci are gone, center depth will be very important. Boston could fill that void in free agency or look to a trade before or after the draft.

There are very few centers on the open market outside of Ryan O’Reilly, who makes a ton of sense for Boston. If that isn’t the signing they go after, a trade is the most logical option. The Calgary Flames have Elias Lindholm, who apparently doesn’t want to sign long-term there. He could be an intriguing trade target and a center who can skate on the top line with David Pastrnak and/or Brad Marchand.