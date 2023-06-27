Devils trade F Yegor Sharangovich to Flames for W Tyler Toffoli

The New Jersey Devils have acquired RW Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for W Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Devils had been looking to move Sharangovich before the draft on Wednesday, per reports. The Flames also had been trying to sign Toffoli but it appeared he was unwilling to stay in Calgary. Toffoli has one year remaining on his current contract worth $4.25 million.

This is a good move for both sides. Sharangovich had fallen out of favor with head coach Lindy Ruff during the 2022-23 season. He was benched at times late in the season and during the playoffs. As a restricted free agent, the Flames can sign Sharangovich to a bridge deal and see if he can recapture some of 2021-22, when he had 46 points in 76 games.

This is a solid move for the Devils as well. Toffoli gives New Jersey another option at right wing to pair with either Nico Hischier or Jack Hughes. Toffoli can also play on a third line and on the power play. Really, what Toffoli brings is a bit of grit, good size and plenty of playoff experience. Toffoli had 14 points for the Los Angeles Kings when they won the Stanley Cup back in 2014. He also was a key component in helping the Montreal Canadiens advance to the Cup out of nowhere a few seasons ago in 2021.

The biggest question for New Jersey is the cap situation. The Devils have been working to sign RFA wing Timo Meier to an eight-year contract that could be worth $8.5 million per season. Toffoli’s cap hit isn’t huge but the Devils still have a few other players to sign, including Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian, Jesper Boqvist and Kevin Bahl. That could mean we see another deal sending Bastian or Boqvist elsewhere.

Toffoli was great for the Flames this past season after the team lost Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Toffoli scored 73 points (34 goals) in 82 games for Calgary. Those numbers blew past his previous career high back in 2015-16 of 58 points with the Kings.

The Devils are +1000 to win the Stanley Cup in 2023-24 on DraftKings Sportsbook.