‘Among Us’ animated show is officially in the works

Are you ready for some more Among Us? The hit who dun it computer multiplayer game will officially get an animated adaptation at CBS Studios, Variety first reported. Specifically, CBS Eye Animation Productions and Among Us game studio Innersloth will co-develop the project, and Owen Dennis will serve as creator and executive producer. Animation studio Titmouse will hold things down on the illustration front.

Currently, there are no plot details, but they can be expected to go with the series description below. There are also no specifics concerning the streaming service or network the show will air on.

“Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”