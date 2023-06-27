Report: Ryan Seacrest to become next host of Wheel of Fortune

Earlier in June, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced that he would be stepping down from his position starting in 2024. He has hosted the show since 1981. A lengthy replacement search appears to not be on the horizon as sources close to the situation are confirming that Ryan Seacrest will succeed Sajak as the new host.

Seacrest will be no stranger to hosting a television show. He has been at least the co-host of American Idol since its inception in 2002. Seacrest has also been the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special each year since 2005. For those that enjoy daytime talk shows, Seacrest is known for taking over for Michael Strahan alongside Kelly Ripa for the past seven years on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The promotion to Wheel of Fortune host seems like it deserves a full-time gig, so it remains to be seen if Seacrest will drop his commitments to American Idol and/or Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Sajak made his debut on Wheel on December 28, 2981. He took over for the show's inaugural host Chuck Woolery. There have been other guest hosts over the last 40 years, but it has mainly been Sajak and his co-host Vanna White since she came on board in 1982. It is expected that White will remain the co-host alongside Seacrest, but that is something that could be switched in the future.