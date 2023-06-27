‘No Hard Feelings’ gives you a little bit more epiphany aside from the raunch you’d expect

Comedies have had the hot girl/guy being interested in the nerdy and unsuspecting girl/guy trapped inside many projects over the years. On a PG-13 level, there are films such as 10 Things I Hate About You, and She’s All That. In 1999, we met a high school senior with an unfortunate exhibition of a particular desert with American Pie. No Hard Feelings lies somewhere in the middle. The film lauds itself as a rated-R sex comedy, and while specific scenarios lend themselves to that, the film turns into something different in its latter third. It becomes more about two characters at other points in their lives trying to figure out a way to land on stable ground through this insane scenario.

Maddie’s (Jennifer Lawrence) life is in a bit of a rut, and it all starts with her car being repossessed. Without that, she’s unable to Uber for some extra cash to pay off some back taxes and will eventually lose her late mother’s house. While a bartending gig is not bringing in enough bank, she turns to Craiglist for any leads. Lo and behold, well-off parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) are looking for a lady to date their introverted and awkward son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he heads off to Princeton. There’s no money involved, however – the prize for such an agreement is a Buick Regal.

Now when they say date, they mean going a step beyond the conventional “wining and dining” (matter of fact, in their first meeting with Maddie, they ask her to “date him hard). Director Gene Stupnitsky brings out this absurd scenario that a 32-year-old would be interested in a 19-year-old whose been immensely sheltered by their parents. No Hard Feelings is also aware of this – bringing about different ways to call out the age difference in ways that don’t feel cheesy. In a scene, Maddie goes through a party looking for Percy and the kids in different rooms on their phones or playing VR games and asks, “Doesn’t anybody f*ck anymore?”

Lawrence is fair game for all the comedic set pieces that involve Maddie being massed, clinging on top of a car, and even being lit on fire. Her performance fully basks into the not-so-subtle sexual language she tries to lay on Barth Feldman’s character to the quiet, more reflective moments work because Lawrence is so dedicated to the material. Barth Feldman brings another perspective in a muted way at first with Percy. He’s noticeably shy, doesn’t have his driver’s license, and has made the bulk of his friends through online gaming.

Predictably conversing with Maddie will help him come out of his shell. Together Stupnitsky and co-writer John Phillips's show doesn’t veer from the conventional ways in which a plot such as this one ends up. No Hard Feelings presents its two main leads with different circular problems. Percy needs to experience things and find an identity outside the safe box he created for himself. On the flip side, Maddie is shown to be non-commital in relationships stemming from pain from her father leaving at a young age. Craigslist has been known as a good entry point for furniture, lightly used electronics, and at one time, a jobs board – but who would have thought it would be a bridge for two people to figure out life’s difficulties?

No Hard Feelings has a lot on its mind and doesn’t wholly land the feet on the bases of everything it’s trying to say. There are overtures about class and being ok with not being in a relationship that feels underdeveloped and rushed – especially with the third act. If you’re looking for an explicitly raunchy film outside of a particular fight scene on the beach, the film veers away from it. In stating that, there’s something to be said about not being overly perverted just for the sake of it. No Hard Feelings exhibits some restraint in its more emotionally involved set pieces.

With Percy’s insistence for his first sexual experience to mean something, it’s a journey for both characters to venture together to discover they both are worth more as people. It may sound like many conclusions before it, and it indeed is. But you’ll get a kick out of how these characters reach it.