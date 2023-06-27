Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, June 27

The Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Sandy Alcantara (2-6. 5.08 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.50 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Sox are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Marlins-Red Sox picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), RF Alex Verdugo (bereavement list), RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

Marlins

Out: RHP Matt Barnes (hip), OF Avisail Garcia (back), RHP Edward Cabrera (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs. Garrett Whitlock

Alcantara has struggled in his last two outings, conceding 10 earned runs over 12.1 innings and striking out just seven batters in that time frame. He has good lasting power on the mound, but has let up a lot of runs this season.

Whitlock allowed four earned runs in seven innings against the Twins in his latest start. Before that, he gave up two runs to the Rockies in seven innings. He struck out 13 batters over his last two starts.

Over/Under pick

Neither team has been hitting big as of late, but with two shaky pitchers on the mound, we could see a higher-scoring matchup in the Big Apple tonight.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Marlins have been thriving on the road, but putting Alcantara on the mound against this Red Sox lineup doesn’t feel like a recipe for success for Miami. However, the Red Sox have struggled in interleague home games this season. Let’s go with Miami in a close one.

Pick: Marlins +105