Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Orioles on Tuesday, June 27

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, and Tyler Wells (6-3, 3.22 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Orioles are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds coming in at +120. The total is set at 8.5.

Reds-Orioles picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Reds

Out: RP Casey Legumina (shoulder), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Graham Ashcraft (calf), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Orioles

Out: RHP Mychal Givens (shoulder), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo), C James McCann (ankle), RHP Austin Voth (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Abbott vs. Tyler Wells

Abbott had a very strong start to the season after getting called up in early June. Over his first three starts, he pitched 17.2 innings and allowed no earned runs while recording 12 strikeouts. He allowed his first earned runs in his latest start, conceding three to the Rockies while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts over six innings.

Wells has been on a streak of allowing two earned runs per start in June. His outings vary from 5-6.2 innings, and he has allowed two runs in each of his four starts this month. Wells has kept up good strikeout numbers over that time period.

Over/Under pick

Monday’s game finished with a total of 13, but we bring two top pitchers from each squad to the mound. Wells should be able to limit this Reds’ offense, which scored just three runs yesterday, and Abbott has been extremely consistent on the mound so far this season.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Reds’ pitching hasn’t been much to write home about this season, but Abbott is a different story. He hasn’t recorded a loss yet since getting called up, and with the Reds’ red-hot offense backing him up with run support, Cincinnati should be able to take the second game after losing 10-3 yesterday.

Pick: Reds +120