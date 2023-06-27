 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race

We go over the opening odds for this DAY’s RACENAME at TRACK

By David Fucillo
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, exits pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Chicago for an inaugural road race at the Chicago Street Course. The Grant Park 220 was added to the 2023 schedule in place of the recent course at Road America in Wisconsin. The race runs Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Qualifying will run the day before at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network.

The top of the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook is jammed heading into race week. Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex, Jr. are all even at +700 to win the race. Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger follow at +1100.

Reddick won the road race at COTA earlier this year — his only win of the season — and won the Wisconsin and Brickyard road races last season. Elliott is NASCAR’s active leader with seven road race wins, Truex follows with five and won the Sonoma road race this month, and Larson is tied with Kyle Busch at four.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Grant Park 220.

2023 Grant Park 220 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Tyler Reddick +700
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Kyle Larson +700
Chase Elliott +700
Ross Chastain +1100
A.J. Allmendinger +1100
Kyle Busch +1400
William Byron +1600
Michael McDowell +2000
Christopher Bell +2000
Chris Buescher +2000
Denny Hamlin +2500
Daniel Suarez +2800
Ryan Blaney +3000
Kevin Harvick +3000
Joey Logano +3000
Austin Cindric +3000
Ty Gibbs +4000
Shane Van Gisbergen +4000
Alex Bowman +4000
Brad Keselowski +5000
Chase Briscoe +5500
Todd Gilliland +10000
Ryan Preece +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Justin Haley +10000
Jenson Button +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Bubba Wallace +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Harrison Burton +15000
Corey Lajoie +15000
Jimmie Johnson +15000
Noah Gragson +25000
Ty Dillon +80000
Josh Bilicki +80000
Andy Lally +80000

More From DraftKings Network