How to watch WWE NXT Gold Rush via live stream and what to watch on June 27

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight will be Night 2 of the two-week “Gold Rush” special for the NXT. Four titles will be on the line this evening as the developmental brand closes out the month of June.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will try to put another successful title defense under his belt tonight when squaring off against free agent Baron Corbin. Roughly one month ago, Corbin made a surprise appearance on NXT and attacked the champ at the close of the show. The following week, Hayes and Trick Williams showed up in the crowd on Smackdown and cost Corbin his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Butch. A few days later, this title match for Gold Rush was made official and the two exchanged words in the ring last Tuesday. We’ll see if the champ can put away the veteran and keep his belt.

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will have her first title defense tonight when battling Thea Hail of Chase U. With Andre Chase still recovering from an injury, Hail has been under the intense training of Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey for the last several weeks. That training paid off earlier in the month when she won a battle royal to become the No. 1 contender for Stratton’s title. The champ came out to interrupt a Chase U pep rally last week, only to be put into the Kimura Lock by the challenger. Can Hail make Stratton tap out and win the belt tonight?

Also on the show, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will defend the titles against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, who won a triple-threat No. 1 contender’s match last week. The champs will be without Joe Coffey, who was kidnapped by Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo last Tuesday. We’ll also get Nathan Frazer defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee and Gigi Dolin going one-on-one with Kiana James.