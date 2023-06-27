Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 10 NBA Free Agents

The NBA Draft has come and gone, which means all eyes now shift to free agency!

On Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m ET, the moratorium period begins. During this time, teams and players can agree to contracts which will be finalized on July 6. I’ll be grading all of the major deals that break live Friday night on the DraftKings Network Twitter account, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, let’s make some predictions.

While the 2023 free agency class lacks the typical elite talent at the top of the board, there are still plenty of big-time players who can immediately help teams contend. In this article, I’m going to predict landing spots for the top 10 free agents on the board.

1. Kyrie Irving

Potential Suitors: Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers

Irving finds himself in an interesting situation.

The All-Star’s talent is undeniable, but his track record with the Nets, Celtics, and Cavs – every team he’s played with, basically – has left a majority of the league wary of pursuing him.

That being said, the Mavericks can’t afford to be picky. Dallas shipped out valuable assets to acquire Kyrie prior to last year’s trade deadline. While that obviously didn’t work out, resulting in a late-season collapse, Mark Cuban and Nico Harrison almost HAVE to re-sign Irving and give it another try.

Production was not the issue with Kyrie in Dallas, as he averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds as a Maverick. The fit alongside Luka Doncic is certainly questionable, but at the end of the day, talent wins in this league.

The only other “contender” for Kyrie feels like the Lakers due to Irving’s obvious history with LeBron James. However, L.A. doesn’t even seem like a realistic landing spot for the star guard due to financial restrictions.

It’s typically smart to expect the unexpected when it comes to Irving, but this time, all signs point towards a return to Texas.

Prediction: Irving re-signs with the Mavericks

2. James Harden

Potential Suitors: Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets

For a long time, it felt like a return to Houston was inevitable for the Beard. It’s clearly the place Harden enjoys being the most, along with the fact that he found immense individual success there.

However, over the last few weeks, the narrative surrounding his free agency plans have drastically shifted. Multiple reports from respected sources have implied that Harden will likely return to Philadelphia for another shot at contending with Joel Embiid.

I don’t necessarily think it’s the done deal that some believe it to be, as the Rockets will probably make a pitch of some sorts to their former superstar. That said, in the end, Harden’s drive to compete for a championship should result in him running it back with the Sixers.

I wouldn’t expect a traditional four-year max contract for Harden. We’ve heard reports of a team-friendly deal being discussed, so something short-term seems realistic.

Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers

3. Fred VanVleet

Potential Suitors: Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets

This is where things start to get interesting. Both Irving and Harden are widely expected to re-sign with their current teams, but VanVleet’s prospects appear to be completely up in the air.

There’s always a chance he returns to Toronto, but it feels like it’s time for both sides to part ways. For a while, the thought of landing with a contender seemed realistic for the 29-year-old point guard. However, the number of good teams with cap space is slim, so it would likely have to be a sign-and-trade.

While that’s not completely out of the question, I actually think VanVleet’s chances of landing with a “bad team” on a short-term, high AAV (Average Annual Value) deal are much stronger.

The Rockets have been linked to him for a while now, with new coach Ime Udoka reportedly “coveting” the veteran guard.

I understand the fit may not make a ton of sense on paper after the Rockets selected Amen Thompson fourth overall in the NBA Draft last week. Thompson is widely believed to be the point guard of the future in Houston, but learning under a veteran with championship experience for two-three years could be extremely beneficial for his development.

Prediction: VanVleet signs with the Rockets

4. Khris Middleton

Potential Suitors: Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets

I’ve changed my prediction for Middleton three times since I began constructing this article, which demonstrates how real the possibility of him leaving Milwaukee is.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old turned down a $40 million player option, which was… a decision. His camp must feel like a massive long-term contract is out there. That could be true, but declining $40 million after averaging just 15.1 points per game throughout an injury-riddled season is certainly a bold decision.

All of that said, I expect multiple teams to be heavily interested in the veteran wing this offseason. Milwaukee would obviously love to bring him back, but he could also be an intriguing fit for Sacramento or Houston for a myriad of reasons.

The Kings could look at Middleton as the perfect final piece for their puzzle, and the Rockets could perceive him as an ideal veteran leader to kickstart their rebuild.

In the end, I think familiarity and comfort will win out.

Middleton has spent the last 10 years in Milwaukee. He’s built lasting connections there, has started a family in the city, and also won a championship just a few years ago. It’s important to remember the personal aspect of these decisions for players, and in this case, I expect it to play a significant role in his final call.

Prediction: Middleton re-signs with the Bucks

5. Kyle Kuzma

Potential Suitors: Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings

It feels like the Kings are primed to do SOMETHING big after opening up a ton of cap space by offloading Richaun Holmes’ contract.

First thing’s first, I’ll acknowledge that Kuzma’s fit in Sacramento likely wouldn’t be as seamless as Khris Middleton or Draymond Green. However, he will probably be cheaper, and he absolutely fits the Kings’ timeline.

Despite bowing out in the first round to Golden State, the Kings’ front office has to be thrilled with the progress they saw over the course of last season. De’Aaron Fox took the next step and was statistically the most clutch player in the NBA. Domantas Sabonis led the league in rebounds and established himself as one of the most dominant centers in the league. Keegan Murray looked terrific as a rookie, Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk excelled in their roles, etc.

However, one thing this team clearly needs is a third-option wing who can create his own shot consistently. That’s where Kuzma steps in.

The 27-year-old forward averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game in Washington last season. Efficiency isn’t necessarily his strong suit, but he would fill an obvious need on this roster and does have plenty of experience playing alongside other stars.

Kuzma could be the last piece of the puzzle as the Kings look to finally earn their status as a contender.

Prediction: Kuzma signs with the Kings

6. Draymond Green

Potential Suitors: Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings

This feels like it’s down to a two-horse race, and in reality, one horse is MILES ahead of the other.

In fact, I’m calling the race. It’s over.

The concept of Green to Sacramento is intriguing, and I’m sure the Kings would love to add him to their already-fantastic core, but it’s just not realistic. Draymond has spent his entire career in Golden State, and has enjoyed enormous success there.

I would understand him moving on if the Warriors were pivoting towards a complete rebuild, but the acquisition of Chris Paul indicates the exact opposite. It feels like new GM Mike Dunleavy is entirely comfortably giving his aging core another year or two to contend before breaking it up.

The Warriors are in a tricky financial situation, to say the least, but swapping Jordan Poole for Paul does give them a bit of long-term flexibility to work with. I’m not sure exactly what the money will look like, but it would be a massive shock if Green is in a different jersey next year.

Prediction: Green re-signs with the Warriors

7. Jerami Grant

Potential Suitors: Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic

All eyes were on Damian Lillard’s meeting with Portland’s front office Monday afternoon, and while we haven’t heard an official statement from Dame, it sounds like both his and the Blazers’ stance has not changed.

Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on meeting with Damian Lillard: “I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2023

The superstar’s decision will certainly play a role in how Grant’s free agency shakes out, but even if Lillard requests a trade, I think a return to Portland makes sense for Grant.

The versatile wing enjoyed tremendous individual success with the Blazers, putting together arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He has found his role alongside Lillard in this system, and while I’m sure he’d prefer Dame to stay, if he demands a trade it would only mean more offensive opportunities for Grant.

It may not be a full four-year deal, but I expect Grant to stay in a familiar situation this offseason.

Prediction: Grant re-signs with the Trail Blazers

8. Nikola Vucevic

Potential Suitors: Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets

Does it feel like the Bulls are only going to re-sign Vucevic because they traded away valuable assets for him? Yes.

Would I recommend that strategy? No.

That said, there’s a reason Artūras Karnišovas is making that decision and I’m not. It feels like Chicago is headed towards a reboot of sorts instead of a full rebuild, and that plan includes re-signing Vucevic and probably trading one of their other star wings to mix up the core.

Now, if a bad team throws a ton of money at Vuc, he could certainly accept it. The veteran big man spent most of his career on a non-contender in Orlando, there’s always a chance he could want another opportunity like that with minimal pressure. All signs point to him enjoying Chicago though, so that’s where I believe he’ll stay on a new contract.

Prediction: Vucevic re-signs with the Bulls

9. Austin Reaves

Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs

This is a fun one.

Reaves broke out for the Lakers this season, so much so that he may have played his way out of their price range. Marc Stein reported late Monday night that the Lakers were “a lock” to match any offer sheet Reaves signs. While I have all the respect in the world for Stein’s reporting, I’ll believe that when I see it.

Now, I still think the Lakers would love to have him back, that’s not the issue. But for players like Reaves who are clearly not max-worthy, there’s always a limit teams will hit when matching offer sheets.

Unfortunately for the Lakers – and fortunately for Reaves — there are quite a few teams that could feasibly throw an absurd amount of money at him this offseason. Two of the squads in Texas come to mind, and I think Gregg Popovich could see him as a perfect fit in his system.

At just 25 years old, Reaves fits San Antonio’s timeline, and he also plays incredibly unselfish basketball. Both of those qualities, among others, make him a strong potential pick-and-roll partner with Victor Wembanyama.

I expect the Lakers to have a very difficult decision on their hands, but the Spurs can offer Reaves a contract — four years, nearly $100 million — that just doesn’t make sense to match.

Prediction: Reaves signs with the Spurs

10. Brook Lopez

Potential Suitors: Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder

While it feels like there’s a real chance that Milwaukee loses both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez this season, the possibility of Lopez leaving is much stronger than Middleton.

The veteran big man rejuvenated his career in Milwaukee and has set himself up nicely to command a decent-sized contract. Pretty much every team in the league would love to have a DPOY-caliber 7-footer who is capable of hitting threes consistently, regardless of his age.

The appeal of staying in Milwaukee and contending for a championship will certainly be enticing for Lopez, but Houston can offer him much more than the Bucks. A lot of the time, if the gap between money in offers isn’t that steep, players will choose to remain with their current team.

However, in this case, the gap between money in Houston and Milwaukee’s offers could be significant.

Prediction: Lopez signs with the Rockets

Don’t forget to check out the DraftKings Network Twitter account Friday night, as I’ll be grading every major signing live starting at 6 p.m. ET!